All eyes were on King Charles during his coronation ceremony today - but it was the youngest members of the royal family who stole the show.

Prince George had a very serious part to play in the coronation, acting as one of his grandfather’s Pages of Honour.

And Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis melted hearts as a sweet moment between the siblings was captured on camera and seen by millions around the world.

The youngest child of Prince William and the Princess of Wales, 5, held tightly to the hand of his sister Charlotte, 8, as they walked into Westminster Abbey behind their grandfather.

Last year, Louis’ antics at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee entertained us all, but at today’s coronation ceremony, he was on his best behaviour.

And nine-year-old Prince George had a key role in the ceremony as one of Charles’ eight Pages of Honour.

They appeared with their parents in ceremonial dress, with Kate and Charlotte sporting matching silver floral headpieces.

It’s expected all three children will appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with other senior royals later on today. Their mother Princess Kate told crowds on Friday that the children were “excited but nervous” for the coronation.

Prince George’s task as a page involved carrying the King’s robes along with fellow pages Nicholas Barclay, 13, Ralph Tollemache, 12, and Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, who are sons of friends of the King.

The Wales children will then ride with their parents in a carriage after the new King and Queen’s Gold State Coach.

A source close to the royal family said: “Louis just always wants to have fun and is quite excited by it, they all are. He’s been giggling with his brother and sister, he finds it all very amusing.”

Meanwhile, their cousins Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have remained in California as Archie celebrates his fourth birthday today.