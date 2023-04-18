Days after his infamous interview Prince Andrew was forced to ignominiously step down as a working member of the family. Video / BBC / AP

A documentary on Prince Andrew’s infamous interview about his links to Jeffrey Epstein will be shown around the time of King Charles’ coronation.

The show, which has a working title of Andrew – The Problem Prince, will be aired by the UK’s Channel 4 as part of the broadcaster’s “alternative” take on Charles’ May 6 crowning. It will feature interviewer Emily Maitlis, discussing her interview with the Duke of York, where she grilled him about his relationship with paedophile billionaire Epstein and the claims he had sex with Virginia Giuffre, a sex trafficking victim of Epstein.

Andrew has continued to deny the allegations, despite agreeing to a multi-million-dollar settlement with Giuffre.

Of Channel 4′s decision to show the documentary around the time of his brother Charles’ coronation, a spokesperson said: “As the nation prepares for the coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort next month, Channel 4 is set to mark the occasion in an altogether different way… in Andrew –The Problem Prince (working title), Emily Maitlis speaks in detail about the interview that shook the monarchy and the world in November 2019.

Prince Andrew appears on BBC Newsnight with Emily Maitlis with regard to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Photo / BBC

“This brand-new two-part documentary series uses rare archive footage, interviews with BBC producer Sam McAlister and exclusive access to palace insiders, to uncover the inside story of Prince Andrew’s disastrous Newsnight interview and unravel the scandal that led to his spectacular fall from grace.

”The documentary will also examine Andrew’s past, his childhood and time in the military.”

Ian Katz, Channel 4′s chief content officer, said of the decision to air it as millions of royal fans are celebrating Charles’ coronation: ”Channel 4 exists to provide viewers with an alternative, so as the nation is engulfed by pomp, circumstance and forelock-tugging, we’ll be offering a rather less reverential slate of programmes.

Charles and Camilla will be crowned as King and Queen on May 6. Photo / Getty Images

”As part of Channel 4′s programming around the coronation, viewers will have another chance to see Prince Andrew: The Musical and Frankie Boyle’s Farewell to the Monarchy documentary, pulled last year from schedules last year after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Satirical sitcom The Windsors starring Harry Enfield as Charles will also return for a Coronation Special that will mock holding the ceremony amid the cost of living crisis gripping Britain.”

Charles will reportedly mark his coronation by only appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony with 15 working royals, with Andrew said to have been left out of the line-up.