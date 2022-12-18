King Charles has been accused of saying "things that just simply weren’t true" by his son, Prince Harry. Photo / AP

The King has recorded his first Christmas message as monarch, The Telegraph understands.

King Charles III recorded the message on Tuesday, after the first collection of episodes of Harry & Meghan, the Netflix documentary, had been released.

However, the recording came before the second set of three episodes was released, in which Prince Harry claimed that the palace had “lied” to protect Prince William.

He also accused his father of saying “things that just simply weren’t true” during negotiations for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to leave the working Royal family.

The King is thought likely to mention the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his festive broadcast, however The Telegraph understands that there was no desire to make any changes to his carefully considered message in the wake of the increasingly ferocious attacks.

The speech was set to be recorded on Tuesday, December 13, which palace sources did not deny.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace has responded to the most recent claims made in the series, including that the Prince of Wales “screamed and shouted” at his brother and briefed the media against him.

Prince Harry (left) has said Prince William “screamed and shouted” at his brother and briefed the media against him. Photo / AP

This year’s Christmas message, broadcast on Sunday, December 25, will mark the UK’s first from a king in almost 70 years.

The speech is usually broadcast at about 3pm on Christmas Day, however this timing has not yet been confirmed.

He will also make history as the first male monarch to address the nation on TV at Christmas.

Before Queen Elizabeth’s first televised speech in 1957, her predecessor, King George VI, delivered his speeches on the radio.

While the theme of the King’s speech has not been confirmed, it is likely he will pay tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died in September.

King Charles delivered his first speech as sovereign that month, paying tribute to his “darling mama”, in what was considered a remarkably personal broadcast message.

It was seen as the King speaking not just as the head of state - but as a loving son, husband and father.

Of his mother, he said: “We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example”.

Sources have said working members of the family intend to maintain “dignity” in the face of public criticism in the Netflix documentary, continuing their engagements without further comment.

In the most recent episodes, broadcast on Thursday, Prince Harry told the documentary makers that he had told the Royal family he and his wife were willing to relinquish the Sussex titles if their proposal to move to Canada and adopt “a different way of working” did not succeed.

However, it is thought Royal family members believe removing their titles would be “unnecessarily punitive”.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are expected to keep their royal titles, despite recent royal grievances aired in their Netflix docuseries. Photo / Getty Images

It is also understood that Harry and Meghan will be invited to King Charles’ Coronation, despite their public criticism of the Royal family. They will be included in the ceremony on May 6 if they wish to attend.

The Coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. King Charles III will be crowned alongside the Queen Consort, with details of the involvement of other senior members of the Royal family to be confirmed closer to the time.

In another first of royal speeches, Downing Street confirmed earlier this week that the King’s Speech, which will set out the Government’s next programme of legislation, will be delayed until the autumn of next year.

Next year’s State Opening of Parliament will be the first time that the King delivers the speech in his own right as monarch.