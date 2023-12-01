King Charles III's unusual preferences have been revealed in Omid Scobie's new book, 'Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival.' Photo / Toby Melville, Getty Images

Royal reporter Omid Scobie’s new bombshell book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, has laid bare the “ridiculous” demands of King Charles III. Buckingham Palace staffers have recalled encountering them as he redefines what the royal lifestyle looks like.

Scobie writes about several royal scandals in the latest biography, yet has not shied away from examining the more personal aspects of Charles’ life while he sits as the fresh head of the monarchy.

According to Scobie, the sovereign prefers his eggs to be soft-boiled at exactly “four minutes — no more, no less, or they’ll be sent back to the kitchen in infantile fury”.

If this didn’t seem a little odd, Charles is adamant that they travel with “perfectly steamed”, 1000-thread-count bedsheets. If his pyjamas “aren’t pressed”, he will have “temper tantrums” in response.

Scobie’s book highlights Charles’ fashion quirks that are both forward-thinking and a bit tedious.

Although he holds a reported net worth of over NZ$1.2 billion, the king is sparing with his clothes. He would “never” throw out his old shoes, opting for a cobbler to restore them once they start to wear and “bring them back to life”. Scobie also says that Charles particularly demands that his shoelaces be ironed.

The strangest preference that Scobie unveils, however, is that the king “likes to have someone squeeze exactly one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush for him ahead of his bedtime routine”, according to the biography.

“But it doesn’t end there,” Scobie says. “The cherry on top of this ridiculous extravagance: the toothpaste must come from a ‘crested silver dispenser.’”

The book isn’t the first time Charles’ love for a lavish life has been under the spotlight.

The former butler of Princess Diana, Charles’ late ex-wife, explained how the sovereign had a peculiar preference regarding baths in the 2015 documentary Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm.

Former butler Paul Burrell said that “the water temperature has to be just tepid”, while the tub had to be “half-full” with the plug “in a certain position”.

Earlier reports cited how Charles brings his own toilet seat and paper when travelling. He has also had a former valet look after his childhood teddy bear and take it for repairs while he was in his 40s.



