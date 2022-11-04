King Charles found himself in a slightly awkward situation with designer Stella McCartney and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a reception for COP27 guests. Video / The Royal Family

King Charles found himself in a slightly awkward situation with designer Stella McCartney and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a reception for COP27 guests.

The King welcomed over 200 guests to the event, including the new Prime Minister, who recently reversed his decision to skip the UN climate change meeting in Egypt next week, reports the Daily Mail.

The King kissed McCartney on each cheek before greeting the Prime Minister, as the designer laughed and said in response, “Your Majesty, I don’t know what to do anymore. I think I’m supposed to do this now,” before curtseying amid laughter from both men.

Charles’ mother the late Queen strictly kissed only members of her family or close friends. But her son now greets acquaintances and other royals, including Queen Letizia of Spain, with a kiss. He even allowed a mourner to peck him on the cheek outside the palace after his mother’s death in September.

Sunak was among a group of VIP guests who met with the King in a separate room before the main reception was held in the ballroom. The Prime Minister addressed the guests present.

Those present included British Parliament’s Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, AstraZeneca chief executive Sir Pascal Soriot, yachtswoman and climate change activist Dame Ellen McArthur, and news mogul and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg.

In his address, Sunak praised the monarch’s dedication to climate change, quoting the late Queen.

“I hope you will join me in thanking the King for hosting us and for his longstanding and far-sighted leadership. His Majesty has been working on practical solutions for climate change and biodiversity for 50 years – long before COP1 let alone COP27,” he said.

“If we do not act today, we will risk leaving an ever more desperate inheritance to our children tomorrow.

“As her late majesty said in her address to COP26, ‘It is the hope of many that the legacy of this summit – written in history books yet to be printed – will describe you as the leaders who did not pass up the opportunity’.”



