King Charles and Queen Camilla have released their official Christmas card. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla have revealed their official Christmas card for the 2024 holiday season.

An image of the card released on the royals' social media accounts shows a photo of the monarchs taken earlier this year, alongside the message, “Wishing you a very happy Christmas and New Year”.

It’s their third Christmas card since Charles, 76, ascended the throne - but the newly-released portrait is much more casual than last year’s card, which showed the pair in the throne room at Buckingham Palace after the coronation.

This photo, showing Camilla in a blue dress and Charles in a grey suit, was taken by photographer Millie Pilkington and was released in April 2024 - just as the King announced his return to official duties after his cancer treatment.