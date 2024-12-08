King Charles and Queen Camilla have revealed their official Christmas card for the 2024 holiday season.
An image of the card released on the royals' social media accounts shows a photo of the monarchs taken earlier this year, alongside the message, “Wishing you a very happy Christmas and New Year”.
It’s their third Christmas card since Charles, 76, ascended the throne - but the newly-released portrait is much more casual than last year’s card, which showed the pair in the throne room at Buckingham Palace after the coronation.
This photo, showing Camilla in a blue dress and Charles in a grey suit, was taken by photographer Millie Pilkington and was released in April 2024 - just as the King announced his return to official duties after his cancer treatment.