King Charles and Queen Camilla release official Christmas card for 2024

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
King Charles and Queen Camilla have released their official Christmas card. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla have released their official Christmas card. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla have revealed their official Christmas card for the 2024 holiday season.

An image of the card released on the royals' social media accounts shows a photo of the monarchs taken earlier this year, alongside the message, “Wishing you a very happy Christmas and New Year”.

It’s their third Christmas card since Charles, 76, ascended the throne - but the newly-released portrait is much more casual than last year’s card, which showed the pair in the throne room at Buckingham Palace after the coronation.

This photo, showing Camilla in a blue dress and Charles in a grey suit, was taken by photographer Millie Pilkington and was released in April 2024 - just as the King announced his return to official duties after his cancer treatment.

It was taken in honour of the first anniversary of the coronation, also following their 19th wedding anniversary.

Pilkington was Prince William and Kate Middleton’s private photographer for their 2011 wedding, according to People - and has also taken birthday photos of their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

These portraits of King Charles and Queen Camilla were taken in April this year and released to mark the monarch's return to work after treatment for cancer. Photos / Millie Pilkington, Buckingham Palace
These portraits of King Charles and Queen Camilla were taken in April this year and released to mark the monarch's return to work after treatment for cancer. Photos / Millie Pilkington, Buckingham Palace

According to Buckingham Palace, the card marks a time when things started to get back to normal for the King and his family.

Charles and Camilla are the first members of the royal family to share their Christmas card and message for 2024.

Senior royals traditionally release Christmas cards each year featuring a recent portrait.

According to the BBC, more than 2000 cards will be signed personally by Charles and Camilla and mailed around the world to family members, friends and other world leaders.

Last week, Kate Middleton hosted her annual Together at Christmas carol service alongside husband Prince William and their three children.

Charles and Camilla did not attend the service, but are expected to host the rest of the royal family at their country home in Sandringham in the coming weeks to celebrate Christmas.

Save

