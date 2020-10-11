Khloé Kardashian becomes equity partner in Kiwi company Dose & Co

Khloé Kardashian has been announced as the global spokeswoman and investor in Dose & Co. Photo / Supplied - Exclusive

In a deal most Kiwi brands could only dream of, reality television royalty Khloe Kardashian has become an equity partner and global spokeswoman of New Zealand collagen brand Dose & Co.

The deal is set to take the collagen brand to the global market with Kardashian harnessing her 122 million-strong social media following and global influence as face and partner of the brand.

In an exclusive statement to the Herald, Kardashian shared that the deal came about after Dose & Co's stable Zuru Edge sent their products to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and mum of a toddler.

"I was sent Dose & Co to try and I loved the plastic-free packaging and what the brand stood for. Then as soon as I started to see results I knew I wanted to work with Libby and her team.

"I can see why Kiwis have such an amazing reputation because the Dose & Co team has been working so hard to make our US launch a huge success."

Zuru co-founder Nick Mowbray shared that it was Kardashian who then started the conversation that led to the global deal.

"The deal came about very organically. With all our Zuru Edge brands, the priority is finding authentic partners who share the passion for what we do. We sent Dose & Co to Khloe, she tried it, reached out to us and we started a conversation," Mowbray told the Herald.

Mowbray labelled the partnership "a dream", sharing that the star has been instrumental in the US launch, set to take place this week.

"Khloe has always been a dream of ours, because of her ability to connect with fans on a very authentic level. People trust her and they admire her when it comes to beauty, health and wellness. What's impressed me has been Khloe's level of involvement and attention to detail launching this brand; it hints of a very long and fruitful relationship together," said Mowbray.

Dose & Co founder Libby Matthews and daughter Maxwell. Photo / Supplied

The brand was founded in 2019 by qualified naturopath Libby and her brother Ryan Matthews. However, the deal with Kardashian was beyond what the siblings ever thought was possible when they launched their passion project.

"When I started Dose & Co I would never have dreamed of a partnership with someone like Khloe, but it's a testament to the product and New Zealand's reputation for creating disruptive brands," shared Libby.

"Having worked with Khloe I've been so blown away by her passion and work ethic when it comes to making a difference. She really believes in Dose & Co and the difference collagen can make to new mums like her and I."

After becoming a mother, Libby was inspired to create a range of eco-conscious collagen products that promote holistic health from the inside out, something which appeared to stand out to Kardashian.

"Libby gave birth to her daughter around the same time I gave birth to True and we both found collagen to be hugely helpful in the stages of post-pregnancy. Libby and I bonded over this journey and I loved how she was on a mission to make premium collagen accessible to more young mothers like us," Kardashian shared.

With the announcement of the conclusion of the Kardashian's reality TV show last month, the move appears to hint at what might be next for one of the most famous faces on television.

"I've always been really passionate about health and fitness and working with Libby and Dose & Co has reinforced my love for the wellness category. I'm fortunate that I have a platform where I can share the things that have helped me and enrich my life with others. This has been a really engaging process and I'm excited for the consumer response to the launch," the reality star revealed.

"Filming KUWTK was an unforgettable experience and I loved being able to work that closely with my family for so many years. We now have this amazing video album of all the incredible trips and experiences we've had."

The Kardashian family announced the end of their reality show after 20 seasons. Photo / Getty Images

Today, collagen remains one of the fastest-growing wellness categories globally, estimated to be worth over $5.25 billion is set to reach $8.1 billion by 2027.

Keeping sustainability the focus, the brand has gone from strength to strength, starting out as a purely E-commerce store and then moving into supermarkets in New Zealand and Coles in Australia.

"Over the next few years our emphasis is on growing the brand internationally. It's been an incredible ride so far and who knows what the future holds, but right now our focus is making Dose & Co one of the world's largest brands in the health and wellness category," shared co-founder Ryan Matthews.

Dose & Co will be available in Target, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon stores across the US before the end of the year.

"However, we plan to announce plenty more partners in 2021," Mowbray added.