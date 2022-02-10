For those who want something special at home, but they really want someone else to prepare it, these meal options are just what you're looking for. Photo / Getty Images

For those who want something special at home, but they really want someone else to prepare it, these meal options are just what you're looking for. Photo / Getty Images

While restaurants are technically open around Auckland this Valentine's Day, the looming spectre of Omicron has many of us choosing to dine at home. For those who want something special at home, but really want someone else to prepare it, these delectable take-home meal options are just what you're looking for.

Cazador's roasted quail

Carefully prepared by the talented Cazador team, what you take home with you requires just a little plating up from you. Photo / Supplied

Enjoy the full flavours of Cazador at home. Carefully prepared by the talented Cazador team, what you take home with you requires just a little plating up from you. This indulgent meal for two includes roasted quail with saffron rice, pine nuts and mint, plus some wilted greens and fennel labneh on the side. Then there's dessert, a decadent, classic dark chocolate and brandy mousse.

Delivery available (Central Auckland only) or pick-up from Cazador on Monday. Limited numbers, so order ahead of time to secure your feast. Orders can be placed online at Cazador.co.nz.

Little Culprit's platter for two

Dubbed "the grazing platter of your dreams", the platter is easy to assemble and will be delivered to your door through clever Kiwi meal delivery service, Meez. Photo / Supplied

The team at Little Culprit (the bar within Culprit restaurant) offer a wonderfully indulgent platter for two. Dubbed "the grazing platter of your dreams", the platter is easy to assemble and will be delivered to your door through clever Kiwi meal delivery service, Meez. The platter can cater for two to four people. The platter includes chicken liver parfait with homemade brioche, smoked fish rillette with agria crisps and pickles, heirloom tomatoes with goat curd & nduja, poaka coppa, Cazador wild salami, washed-rind brie, lavosh crackers, olives, figs, fruit paste and pickled melon rind.

Orders can be placed online at Meez.co.nz.

Ostro's beef Wellington for two

Ostro's classic Beef Wellington for two, delivered straight to your door. Photo / Supplied

Ostro's classic Beef Wellington for two, served with confit garlic & onion, potato gratin, horseradish creme fraiche, mustard & red wine jus along with. Finish with a decadent chocolate Marquise with cherries and candied almonds. The ultimate at-home romantic feast. Orders can be made online and there is also the option to add a bottle of champagne.

Delivery (limited area) available. Orders must be made before 5pm on Friday Feb 11 for Monday delivery. Orders can be placed online at Savor.co.nz.

Savor's lobster rolls and bubbles

It's hard to go past lobster and champagne on Valentine's Day. Photo / Supplied

The team behind Ostro have more food goodness to share at home with your special someone. While all of the offerings look good, it would be hard to go past their Lobster and Champagne option. Enjoy two freshly baked rolls, filled with chopped lobster meat, New England mayonnaise, herbs, lemon and pickles, with two wee packets of proper crisps and a bottle Veuve Clicquot Rose on the side.

Delivery (limited area) available. Orders must be made before 5pm on Friday Feb 11 for Monday delivery. Orders can be placed online at Savor.co.nz.

Pasta & Cuore's sensational spaghetti + more

Pasta & Cuore offer a range of pasta meals, in both cooked form and cook-it-yourself. Photo / Supplied

What could be more romantic than Italian food? A joy to dine in when time allows, the team at Pasta and Cuore also let you bring the love home with you. They offer a range of pasta meals, in both cooked form and cook-it-yourself, as well as gorgeous antipasto platter for two featuring comprising Italian cured meats, olives, cheese and their signature bread. The options for pre-cooked are extensive, with their spaghetti gorgonzola being a personal favourite. For those who are willing to boil some water themselves, there is the vegetarian tortelloni which is wonderful paired with a jar of their lightly spiced puttanesca. While you are ordering, why not throw in a dessert such as the Panna Cotta with fresh fruit coulis.

Pick-up and delivery available. Orders can be placed online at Pastacuore.co.nz.

Scarecrow ready-to-go picnic

Make your Valentine's Day an outdoor affair with a pre-prepared picnic (actual hamper items may vary from image) from Scarecrow. Photo / Supplied

Make your Valentine's Day an outdoor affair with a pre-prepared picnic – all you need to do is remember the rug. The team at gourmet grocer Scarecrow released this ready-to-go picnic hamper when we moved to level three and all of Auckland were over the moon about picnics. Still a wonderful option (who doesn't love dining al fresco?) the picnic includes two gourmet sandwiches (your choice of chicken, salmon, vegan and gluten-free options available), two sparkling waters, brie, seed crackers, truffle dip, smoked olives, white chocolate boysenberries and two almond crescents. There is also the option to add a mini loaf cake for a little extra something sweet.

Delivery (limited area) available or pick-up from the CBD store. Orders can be placed online, at least 24 hours in advance, at Scarecrow.co.nz.