Katie Holmes channelled the noughties with her latest red carpet look. Photo / Getty Images

Katie Holmes or Joey Potter? The star’s latest red carpet look had us all wondering if we’d travelled back in time to the year 2000.

Holmes’ outfit of choice at the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball featured a classic noughties combo we thought we’d well and truly seen the last of: the boob tube tunic and the baggy jean.

She paired the navy strapless tunic-length top with light wash frayed denim jeans and a dark blue sneaker. The only feature that wasn’t so 2000s was perhaps the bustier detailing on the bodice of the top.

In true 2000s style, she added a nose ring as an accessory and wore her hair parted slightly off-centre, keeping the makeup simple with a shimmery eyeshadow and pink lip.

Channelling her Dawson’s Creek character, Holmes would have fit right in with the Y2K crowd of teenage stars like Selena Gomez and Ashley Tisdale, who pioneered the mini dress over jeans look.

It brings to mind the infamous “skants” look of the 90s, taking inspiration from Gwen Stefani, Steps, and of course, Tisdale, who wore them all over red carpets in the early 2000s.

From mini skirts over culottes to midi skirts over wide-legged pants, Tisdale truly made the trend her own.

It’s not the only Y2K trend Holmes has brought back. In April, she wore the infamous and impractical “skinny scarf” with a striped button-down blouse and straight-leg jeans. Earlier, she took inspiration from the 2000s for another outfit consisting of a white tank top, low-rise drawstring pants and Birkenstocks.

In 2022, it seems like what goes around comes around. What could be next? Keep your eyes peeled for velour tracksuits and butterfly tops on a red carpet near you.



