Kate Middleton's nine words put a nervous man at ease straight away. Photo / CameronDLWalker - Twitter

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is known for being down to earth and being a popular figure among fans who come to visit her during royal engagements.

However, one particular moment has warmed the hearts of viewers after seeing her response to one fan nervously asking her a question.

As Kate was walking through a crowd in Leeds, one man plucked up the courage to ask if he could get a selfie with the Princess of Wales.

“Can I get a selfie?”

The Princess of Wales very sweetly calms a man’s nerves when he asked her for a selfie at @LeedsMarkets. “We all get nervous” #ShapingUs @GBNEWS | @Earlychildhood pic.twitter.com/fRuaKp4ZJD — Cameron Walker (@CameronDLWalker) January 31, 2023

The princess says yes and adds “very quickly” before the man apologises to her, although she insists it is okay.

While fumbling for his phone and struggling to open the right app, he admitted to Kate he was nervous.

But it was her nine-word response that captured the attention of the world.

“Please don’t worry, it’s okay. We all get nervous,” she said as she waited to take a selfie with him.

The pair then pose for the camera and the man gets his special snap, before he thanks Kate and she tells him: “Well done, nice to meet you. Take care.”

The man, who was fumbling with his phone, then confides in Kate that he is very nervous and she tells him: "Please don't worry, it's okay. We all get nervous." Photo / CameronDLWalker - Twitter

The moment was caught on camera and went viral on social media, attracting thousands of comments.

“Classy lady,” one wrote.

A second added: “What a lovely display of kindness and understanding. ‘We all get nervous’.”

“Lovely gesture, very humble and graceful just what we need in this world,” a third stated.

Kate’s trip to Leeds yesterday came a day after a pre-launch event for her Shaping Us campaign at Bafta headquarters in London, where she gave a speech.

The Shaping Us project is aimed at highlighting the significance of the formative years of a child’s life.

Prince William accompanied his wife to the event, alongside the Princess’s team of celebrity ambassadors including radio DJ Ferne Cotton and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher.