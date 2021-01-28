Kate Middleton's children 'horrified' by her lockdown haircutting skills

Kate Middleton says parenting amid lockdown has left her "exhausted".

And one of the challenges she faced was becoming her family's hairdresser.

She revealed her children recoiled "in horror" at the results.

In an online chat with a group of British parents, the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, shared the challenges she'd faced while looking after her three children - George, Charlotte and Louis - during the pandemic.

Kate has spent most of lockdown at home at Amner Hall in Norfolk with William and the children, and says her husband was her biggest support throughout.

The future queen used the word "exhausting" to describe the experience.

"I think as parents you've the day-to-day elements of being a parent, but I suppose during lockdown we have had to take on additional roles that perhaps others in our communities, or in our lives, would have perhaps supported us and helped us with," she explained.

She also laughingly revealed that she'd become a hairdresser this lockdown - "Much to my children's horror, seeing mum cutting hair!"

On a serious note, Kate acknowledged that parents teaching their children at home had to take on several different roles.

"We've had to become a teacher - and I think, personally, I feel pulled in so many different directions and you try your best with everything, but at the end of the day I do feel exhausted," she said.

Q3: Who has been the greatest support to you during the pandemic? Please don't say Bridgerton... pic.twitter.com/dEs6IscywV — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 28, 2021

She urged families to "reach out to loved ones and friends" to help them manage their mental health amid the coronavirus crisis.

In the video, Kate and the other parents on the call were asked to write down who had been their biggest support throughout the pandemic. Kate wrote "William".

And the parents were also asked to rate their maths ability after several months of teaching their kids at home.

Kate scored herself a "minus 5" while the others rated themselves a little higher - most acknowledged they had all got a lot better at maths while homeschooling during lockdown.

"That's pretty good! I am obviously right at the bottom of the class," Kate laughed.