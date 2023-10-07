Well, this was unexpected. Footage has captured the moment a young boy left the Princess of Wales momentarily stunned during a royal appearance. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Kate was left momentarily stunned thanks to a cheeky member of the wheelchair rugby squad during an official visit.

Middleton, 41 - who is patron of the Rugby Football League - visited the Allam Sports Centre in Hull on Thursday to show her support and raise awareness for disability sports, reports news.com.au.

Footage captured the Princess of Wales talking to some of the athletes prior to jumping in shock as a young boy surprised the royal by shouting out “boo!” and tickling Kate’s waist from behind.

The mum-of-three seemed to find the stunt funny, turning around to see who it was before laughing it off and shaking hands with the boy.

During her solo visit, Kate also tried her hand at a training session with the English World Cup winners, cheering and giggling as her team scored against the other.

The usually put-together royal ditched her recently-donned suit for a laid-back tracksuit and polo T-shirt for the day.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, tries her hand at wheelchair rugby as she joins a training session facilitated by members of the world-cup-winning England Wheelchair Rugby League squad. Photo / Getty Images

The Princess of Wales seemed to still be struggling with a hand injury, which she received earlier this month while trampolining with her children.

Prior to hitting the court, she confessed to the rugby team: “I’m worried about my finger, but willing to try.”

Even with an injury, the royal certainly impressed English coach Tom Coyd, who shared with The Sun: “She took to manoeuvring the chair really quickly.

“I’m not just saying this because it’s her, but it’s the first time I’ve ever seen anyone score a conversion at their first attempt.

" … She was a natural … She blew me away to be honest.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, tries her hand at wheelchair rugby and joins a training session facilitated by members of the world-cup-winning England Wheelchair Rugby League squad. Photo / Getty Images

This isn’t the first time the Princess of Wales has showed off her athletic skills.

Kate often gets involved when it comes to different sports and official visits, especially when getting competitive with her husband Prince William.

During a surprise visit with William on Mike Tindall’s podcast The Good, The Bad & the Rugby last month, Kate quipped that they weren’t even able to finish tennis matches.

“I don’t know where this has come from,” Kate joked.

“I don’t think we’ve actually been able to finish a game of tennis. It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us.”

William then confirmed that they try to “out-mental” each other on the court.

The pair were then asked by the hosts whether their competitive streak had been passed down to their kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, to which Princess Anne chimed in: “Just a little bit, I think”.