Prince William and Kate visit Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre during their visit to Wales. Photo / Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited their namesake country for a series of events close to their hearts.

This included the royal couple going head to head on stationary bicycles - an activity that saw Kate crowned the winner despite donning a long skirt and an impressive set of heels, according to Daily Mail.

In preparation for St David’s Day, the famously competitive royals visited Port Talbot to meet the locals, see the sights and support mental health initiatives.

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined a spin class at Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre to discuss the importance of sport and exercise when it comes to mental health and general wellbeing.

During the 45-second race, the future queen and mother-of-three asked if she could increase the bicycle’s resistance and “make it harder”. Of course, it was no surprise that the Princess was declared winner of the ‘Tour de Aberavon’ and gifted a small token of her esteemed win - a little gold trophy.

Kate, 41, seemed delighted to be at the event, arriving in a white turtle neck and a cream-coloured coat, with a checkered £20 Zara skirt and four-inch Gianvito Rossi heeled boots.

Prince William and Kate take part in a spin class during a visit to Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre. Photo / Getty Images

The challenging endurance test pitted Kate and William against each other in a race to see who could cycle the furthest in just 45 seconds while cycling ‘uphill’ in what was supposed to be a ‘virtual’ trip through the Italian mountains.

When entering the room, the Prince of Wales apologised to the cyclists, saying: “Sorry for ruining your spin class”. The royal then hopped on his bike, teasing his wife: “You have got high heels on.”

Kate replied: “Not sure I am dressed for this,” and then later adjusted the gears and laughed: “Can I make it harder?” proving high heels or not, the Princess was in it to win it.

After finishing the race, William, who was breathing heavily, jested to his wife: “Talk to you in a minute”, as she took home the win without so much as a post-workout glow.

Earlier in the day, the Royals visited Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre, near the town of Pontyclun, where the community is currently developing a therapy garden.

Kate is gifted a bunch of daffodils by two-year-old Cora and her mother. Photo / Getty Images

Two-year-old Cora Phillips gifted Kate a bouquet of daffodils as her and William left the centre. Her mother Michelle commented: “Oh my goodness, I did not expect that in a million years.”

Turning to her daughter, she said: “We just met a princess. We’re never going to forget that.”