Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle shared a very fashionable twinning moment (see images below). Photo / Getty Images

It seems the Duchesses have the same taste in fashion.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit the streets of New York earlier this week, but it wasn't their adorable hand-holding that caught the attention of royal fans.

While leaving their romantic dinner, the Duchess was seen wearing a black Gabriela Hearst black strapless jumpsuit with white fold-over trim paired with black heels, and fans noticed it looked very similar to something her sister-in-law wore recently.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, take New York 🖤 pic.twitter.com/86BYbhM9en — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) July 20, 2022

In May, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out with the Duke to attend the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, where she also opted for a black and white ensemble.

She captured the crowds attention – and Tom Cruise's, in a stunning floor-length black and white off the shoulder Roland Mouret gown.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a stunning black and white off the shoulder gown. Photo / Getty Images

The style appears to be a favourite for multiple royal women however, as Queen Máxima of the Netherlands was spotted in 2017 wearing an almost identical outfit to Kate's, the only difference was the Queen's was a chic jumpsuit.

The near identical outfits of the Duchesses come after they celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.

Despite being in the same country, royal expert Christopher Andersen revealed to US Weekly Prince William and Kate made no effort to introduce their children to their California-based cousin, Lilibet.

Adding, "As far as I know, nobody believes they spoke [to each other]."

Page Six reported the Sussexes invited Prince William, Kate and their three children to their daughter Lilibet's first birthday but the family did not attend because of a royal engagement in Cardiff.

Despite the snub, the Cambridges sent their niece well wishes for her birthday, which she celebrated at Frogmore Cottage on June 4. The tweet read, "Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!"