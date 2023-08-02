Sophie Grégoire Trudeau (right) spoke on Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes last year. Photo / Getty Images

An airy conversation had by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie, last year when she appeared on Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast, has reemerged in light of the couple’s recently announced separation.

Referred to as “Soph”, by the Duchess of Sussex, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, 48, expressed her desire to break away from domestic roles within the family unit that have traditionally been seen as feminine.

Daily Mail has reported in the episode titled Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom, which was released in November 2022, Grégoire Trudeau stated all women “long to be free in who we are” and believe they carry “most of the load” when it comes to household and parenting duties.

Sophie Trudeau and Meghan Markle pictured in 2016. Photo / Instagram

Elsewhere in the podcast, the former Suits actress noted that her friend had a “full plate” in her role as parent and spouse and described her as “emblematic of strength that comes from embracing humanity, even in the face of all these family and home and public pressures.”

The pair also discussed the “expectations” mothers and women face with Grégoire Trudeau adding that women have learned to “self-impose it” when they take on multiple roles.

Explaining that “Women across this planet are still the nucleus of the family, they still carry most of the load for housework, contributing to the family’s well-being and most decisions concerning the kids,” she added, “But I think we’re all that lioness, we all have that inside of us, and we all long to be free in who we are.”

The reemerged comments come amid news the Trudeaus are separating after 18 years of marriage. Grégoire Trudeau did not mention marital troubles while appearing on the podcast.

Taking to Instagram, Prime Minister Trudeau wrote, “Hi everyone,

“Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate.

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and we will continue to build.

“For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy.”

The former couple share three children together, 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien.

A statement from Trudeau’s office said: “They remain a close family and Sophie and the prime minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment.

“The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week.”