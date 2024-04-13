Judy Bailey is back with a brand new book about ageing. Photo / NZH

It has been 19 years since television icon Judy Bailey stopped reading the news after a 26-year stretch — but the iconic broadcaster refuses to consider herself retired.

“I really don’t like that word, retirement, it’s an awful passive word,” Bailey told Paula Bennett on her NZ Herald podcast, Ask Me Anything.

Instead, Bailey has kept busy over the past two decades since leaving daily work behind. Her latest book is Evolving: Finding Health and Happiness As We Age. In it, Bailey explores the latest science and studies on getting older, with advice and tips for managing your affairs.

She said she is keen to change the idea that your life ends at 65 when you reach the typical retirement age.

“I think people have an impression of older age as being a time of vulnerability and maybe frailty and you might be a bit doddery, and it’s just not true. People have at least three good decades ahead of them. There’s life to be lived. And if we are lucky to have reached that age, but so many people don’t, then there’s a lot of life left to live.”

She believes society’s perspective on older people can have a negative effect on how they view themselves.

“If you’re told often enough that you’re a candidate for the retirement village or the incontinence pad or whatever you see on television, then you kind of come to believe it that you might be a little bit past it and that’s not true. We’re still the same people that we always were. We still have the same hopes and dreams and fears.”

Throughout her book, Bailey covers a range of topics, from hearing and sight to the importance of maintaining relationships.

She also covers the physical effects of ageing and society’s growing obsession with looking younger. One Cambridge professor she spoke to for the book, Clare Chambers, said this youth obsession is a public health issue.

“She says that people have an unrealistic expectation of how they should look, because of all the enhancements and what not. And I’m all for a bit of enhancement, don’t get me wrong. I’ve been down the Botox path, with varying degrees of success,” Bailey said, comparing it to being paralysed.

“I had an eyebrow that went rogue, which was not a good look,” she laughed, noting that it happened right before going on TV.

“But I put this pressure on myself, of course, nobody else did, to look a certain way on the telly. And so now I’m . . . embracing my wrinkles, but I’m still getting the odd shot of Botox for the frown lines and things. And I think good on you, you know, do what makes you feel good, but think about it and don’t do it because of other people. Do what makes you feel good and just be happy and we’re all different. That’s what I say. We’re all different. Be happy in your skin.”

Listen to the full episode for more from Bailey on getting older and her new life post-broadcasting.

Ask Me Anything is an NZ Herald podcast hosted by former Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett. New episodes are available every Sunday.

You can follow the podcast at iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.