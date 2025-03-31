“He made a dramatic entrance at 33 weeks on 21st of March and has been getting amazing care at Starship’s NICU,” she said.

“We’ve been feeling all the feels - terrified, anxious, guilty, proud, grateful, besotted, exhausted, stretched thin.”

Higgins said she was discharged from the hospital and was already home before Ari.

“He’s where he needs to be for now and we’re so grateful to the fantastic NICU nurses and doctors,” she said.

“Also so grateful to our community of legends who have been supporting us.

“And personally I’m SO grateful to @higginsdannz for ensuring I don’t have to eat hospital food!

“SO looking forward to the day we can finally take him home to hang out with his big brother Frankie”

Coast FM breakfast host Toni Street commented “Congratulations Dan and Nadi, how precious xxx” while Sharyn Casey said “Dream team, So proud of you guys x”

The 11-day-old is the couple’s second child after Frankie was born in September 2023.

In 2023, the couple described the ordeal she had to go through to conceive.

Nadine and Dan were married in 2017, and started trying a few years later. But as the wait dragged on, they sought professional help – an expensive and often frustrating process that so many Kiwi families know all too well.

In the end, they went through four years of gruelling IVF treatment – including experiencing a miscarriage – and were going through the process of having a baby through surrogacy when they unexpectedly conceived Frankie, despite being told that getting pregnant naturally would be virtually impossible for them.

