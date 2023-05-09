Nadine Higgins has announced she is expecting her first child. Photo / Supplied

Warning: This story contains references to miscarriage and still births that some people may find disturbing.

Award-winning journalist Nadine Higgins has announced she is expecting her first child.

Appearing on her podcast, The Human Race – which she hosts with her partner, Dan Higgins – the media couple revealed on their most recent episode that after battling with fertility issues for four years, Nadine is pregnant.

Noting they are “terrified” about parenthood, the couple said they are yet to give themselves “permission to be excited” with Nadine saying it’s “staying pregnant and delivering a healthy baby at the end of it that is the outcome here.”

Nadine and Dan have been very open about their fertility battle in recently years and the overwhelmingly positive feedback they received inspired their podcast.

Nadine Chalmers-Ross and her husband Dan Higgins. Photo/Norrie Montgomery

Nadine posted a video on her Instagram account asking fans to listen to the episode with “wonderful compassion” as listeners have done with other episodes in the series.

Sharing their journey, the couple explain they received a positive pregnancy test once they were through the bulk of their podcast planning and decided to share their story with their audience as soon as they felt confident the pregnancy would continue.

“We just wanted to be authentic, open, honest with the audience, because we don’t want to hide this because it’d be nice for us to try and enjoy it as well,” Dan said.

Touching on complications that can arise during the early stages of pregnancy, Nadine continued, “We’ve played our cards really close to our chests because [if we told people] we were just so scared that we were then going to have to turn around and tell all those people that we weren’t pregnant any more.”

“I am so very aware that hearing that people are pregnant can be hard when you desperately want to be,” Nadine compassionately shared with listeners.

Continuing, “So I hope [our news] is not too hard to digest for anyone who’s following our journey. And I really hope that you do wish us luck, because we wish you luck. And we remain committed to the kaupapa, which is making this journey less lonely for those who are on it.”

It comes after the media personality shared in a radio interview last year that she had been pregnant in 2021, but unfortunately lost the baby after suffering a miscarriage.

Nadine became a regular face on Three’s current affairs show, The Project last year while Kanoa Lloyd was on maternity leave.