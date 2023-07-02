Could red wine be your new aphrodisiac? Photo / 123RF

When it comes to the bedroom there are many rumours about the foods and drinks that serve as an aphrodisiac and now there is one more to add to your list.

The Daily Mail has reported red wine could be the secret to transforming your sex life and the reason why is because its plant compounds can help improve blood flow all while increasing testosterone and stimulating our sex organs.

The news outlet’s report comes after new research was released revealing the alcohol has benefits for both men and women, claiming men who drink one or two glasses a day of the wine have a lower risk of erectile dysfunction.

The research - which came as a result of reviewing multiple past studies - also found benefits for women, claiming the wine helps them enjoy a higher libido.

In a review published in the Journal for Clinical Medicine, researchers wrote: “The evidence so far collected has shown that red wine, if consumed in moderation, can be potentially beneficial for patients with erectile dysfunction,” adding that the polyphenols in the wine are the sex booster.

Studies found a glass of red before intimacy could be beneficial for men and women.

As well as being found in red wine, the helpful compound is also found in fruit, vegetables, herbs, dark chocolate and tea. With researchers noting that the specific polyphenols in the wine are found in apples, onions, dark chocolate and red cabbage.

The Daily Mail has reported researchers came to the conclusion after reviewing multiple studies of varied topics, conducted on men and women between 1993 and 2022.

Researchers state polyphenols found in the red wine act as an antioxidant which ultimately helps prevent oxidation in the body and can help prevent multiple life-threatening conditions including heart disease and certain cancers. The polyphenols and subsequential antioxidants were also found to benefit vascular health.

Multiple studies have found benefits of red wine including a 2016 study conducted by researchers at Harvard University and the University of East Angles who studied 50,000 healthy, middle aged men over the course of 40 years.

Their lengthy study found that the men who indulged in red wine or citrus fruits and berries, were less likely to develop erectile dysfunction, while a study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine found women who consume regular and moderate amounts of red wine, had stronger sexual function and desire in comparison to the women who don’t drink.

It comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in January that no amount of alcohol is safe.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health states that to reduce long-term health risks, women shouldn’t consume any more than two standard drinks while men shouldn’t consume more than three standard drinks a day.