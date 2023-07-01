Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / Lifestyle
Premium

Why JJ Fong’s shot at the big time has been put on hold

8 minutes to read
By
Greg Bruce

Feature Writer

JJ Fong tells Greg Bruce about the highs and lows of show business.

Everything had been going so well for JJ Fong. At the end of March, she’d appeared in a leading role in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.