Jennifer Garner says people should "wait as absolutely long as possible" before adding anything to their face. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Garner says people should "wait as absolutely long as possible" before adding anything to their face. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Garner has shared her beauty secrets in a new interview, including some strong thoughts about the use of fillers and Botox.

The 50-year-old actor told Harper's Bazaar people "should be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face".

"Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything," she told the publication.

"Don't think that you're 37 and you need to be shooting up your face."

Garner says she does try to take care of her own skin and hair.

"My hair philosophy is the same way as how I approach makeup, which is that if you take care of your skin and hair, then you should feel good without adding anything major.

The star also advised people to direct their energy elsewhere rather than obsess over trying to "fix something on your face".

"Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead," she said.

"We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn't do you any good."

Garner has previously spoken of using Botox, saying she has used it a few times, but didn't like it.