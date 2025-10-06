Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Jazz Thornton on why banning social media would hurt the kids who need it most - Ask Me Anything

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

The mental health advocate joins Paula to discuss what she’s learned from time spent in psychiatric wards, redefining what it means to be resilient, and more.

Warning: This article references suicide and may be distressing for some readers.

Jazz Thornton believes those pushing to ban social media for under-16s are naïve to think young people won’t find a way to access it.

The mental health advocate spends most of her time touring schools and talking

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save