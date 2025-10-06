Talking to Paula Bennett on the Ask Me Anything podcast, Thornton says there’s another reason social media bans should be ruled out.

“I could not even begin to tell you how many young people ... have literally chosen to stay alive because of things that they’ve found on social media that they don’t have access to in real life,” she says.

“When you’ve got a country like ours with a mental health system that’s so broken, and even our education system not that great, and you take away free access and free tools, that’s very detrimental.”

With nearly three million followers across TikTok and Instagram, Thornton sees the positive power of social media firsthand.

A recent message from a follower reads: “This year I wanted to take my life at the age of 17. I thought there was no point any more. The night I had planned to end everything I went on TikTok to delete my account and the first video that came up was yours ... I’m so grateful for your account and your help. Thank you. I’m doing a lot better now.”

Messages like these arrive in Thornton’s inbox “literally every day”.

As a survivor of child sexual abuse and multiple suicide attempts, Thornton has lived experience of serious mental health challenges, something that helps her relate to troubled teens.

She says she understands the fears for young people around social media, but believes those who are calling for blanket bans are looking at it from a disconnected position.

“They are so privileged and lucky enough to have strong family and to be able to have these conversations with their kids and feel equipped to have these conversations with their kids.”

“A lot of kids don’t come from that. For me, there was no way in heck I could go home and talk to anyone in my family about this, because at times they were the people that were hurting me.”

Instead of blanket bans, Thornton challenges parents to educate themselves on the role of social media in their kids’ lives.

“I think that the fear that parents feel is so justified about social media, but I don’t think that fear goes away without education.

“What we need to be focusing on is educating parents on what their kids are looking at, what parental controls you can bring in, holding social media platforms to more account, all of that kind of thing.”

Listen to the full episode for more from Jazz Thornton.

Suicide and depression help services:

If it is an emergency and you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

For counselling and support:

Lifeline: http://www.lifeline.co.nz, call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline, or call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Youth services:

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Aoake te Rā (Bereaved by Suicide Service): Call 0800 000 053

For more information and support, talk to your local doctor, hauora, community mental health team, or counselling service.

The Mental Health Foundation has more helplines and service contacts - click here for information

