Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Lifestyle

Jane Birkin inspired a pricey bag, but she was more than an accessory

Roxanne Roberts
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

British singer, actress and model Jane Birkin in 1971. Photo / Getty Images

British singer, actress and model Jane Birkin in 1971. Photo / Getty Images

A new book, It Girl: The Life and Legacy of Jane Birkin, by Marisa Meltzer, explores the life of the actress who became synonymous with a status symbol.

In one of the most memorable scenes of Sex and the City, Samantha walks into a Hermès store to order her dream

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save