Jane Birkin, British and French singer, actor, and fashion inspiration, died this week aged 76. Frank Habicht, father of filmmaker Florian, took what is widely regarded as the most beautiful photograph of Birkin, with Serge Gainsbourg, in Oxford, 1969. Frank, who calls Aotearoa home, but captured the Swinging Sixties in London, recalls, for Canvas, the scene and circumstances of the day he took an iconic portrait of a much-loved artist and her long-time partner.

“The day I photographed Jane Birkin with Serge was guided by the spur of the moment, seemingly tailor-made, in which I immortalised their charm and seductiveness. It was a memorable day. I turned up with no lights, no reflectors, just my Rolleiflex and Leicaflex. In my life, I never owned a studio.

Well, my rooftop in Earls Court was my outdoor studio, dotted with hundreds of chimney pots. The streets of London and a bombed church at St Paul’s Cathedral were also my favourite places to capture my work. I photographed many personalities such as the Rolling Stones, and Vanessa Redgrave protesting against the Vietnam War in 1968. When I photographed Jane and her family, we spent the day in Oxford, outdoors in natural light. Jane was in a joyful mood and taken by my down-to-earth approach. During a tea break, we discussed sensitive subjects like the Vietnam War, and both expressed compassionate humanitarian views.

When I photographed Jane and Serge, Jane’s young daughter Kate was also present. Her father was the songwriter, John Barry. Sadly, Kate took her life in Paris on 11 December 2013. For many of the photos, Jane had a soft toy doll in her hands, her “Munkey”. I later learned that Munkey was constantly with her, until he was placed in Serge’s coffin to accompany him into the unknown. Serge had his cigarette packet in his hands for the entire shoot.

One of the images we took that day was “Lost in a Dream”. (Jane & Serge seated on the stairs.) It features in my recent Sixties book As it Was, published by Hatje Cantz. On many blogs the image has been described as the most beautiful photo ever taken of Jane and Serge. Why? Maybe because they were not posing for the photograph. I treated celebrities the same as everyone.

Not surprisingly, a few other photographers joined the party later. My last images were a session of portraits of Jane and I felt emotional leaving the family that day. Jane still lingers on in my mind and heart.

For more detailed info on Frank’s work, you can visit frankhabicht.net