Corden befriended Harry after the prince appeared on The Late Late Show. Photo / Getty Images

In a new interview, James Corden has disclosed that he's become quite close with Prince Harry, calling him a devoted husband and father.

The host of The Late Late Show lives just over an hour away from the royal couple's lavish mansion in Montecito, California.

Corden, 43, revealed to The Sun that he and his wife Julia Carey have been for dinner with Harry and Meghan multiple times, and that their kids often go on play dates together.

Asked if he had visited the couple's $21 million home yet, the television personality replied, "I have. It was more a sort of play date scenario [with the kids]. Then we went out for dinner after, it was lovely."

Corden and his wife have three children, Max, 11, Carey, 7, and Charlotte, 4, while the Sussexes are parents to Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months.

Initial rumours of a friendship between the pair were sparked when - shortly after moving to Los Angeles with Meghan - Harry appeared as a guest on The Late Late Show.

Referring to some of the less-than-positive headlines aimed at the pair following their decision to step down as senior royals and move to the US, Corden said he is finding it hard to be "judgmental" of the couple.

He added, "I have a huge amount of respect and admiration for Harry, and anyone who has been around him and spent time with him would feel exactly the same way.

"I think he is a devoted and loving husband and father, and I think what they have done [in turning away from royal life] is incredibly brave and I'll always be in their corner."

The Sussexes show off their sillier side by accompanying young children at the Land Rover Driving Challenge on day 1 of the 2020 Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands. Photo / Getty Images

Corden also mentioned he is a similarly huge fan of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, but that he is "not holding his breath" over having them on his show as guests.

The comedian has announced he will be leaving his CBS show sometime in 2023 and will relocate with his family back to the UK.

On his decision to move on, he said he never wanted the show to overstay its welcome and that he was moving on to something new and non talk-show related. He also told The Sun he promises to "go out with a bang" in his final episode.

"Seven and half years ago I started hosting this show and there's no other way to put it, it has changed my life," he said.

"I never saw as it as my final destination, and I never want this show to overstay its welcome, I love making it and I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what's out there."

He added that it's "an absolute privilege" that people all over the world watch his show.