Jacob LaGrone and Madelaine Brockway's extravagant Paris wedding celebrations went viral. Photos / @oliviaandliving.eventcontent

Days after his extravagant multimillion-dollar wedding went viral, a groom is facing a possible life sentence.

Jacob LaGrone and Madelaine Brockway’s November wedding, thought to be worth US$59 million ($95m), captured the internet’s attention with their five-day Paris extravaganza, including a rehearsal dinner at the Paris Opera House, a night at the Palace of Versailles, and a Maroon 5 performance at the reception.

But now the Texas-based couple are seeing a very different scenario unfold, as just days later LaGrone has fronted a motion hearing at the Tarrant County Courthouse after being charged with allegedly shooting at police officers in March this year.

LaGrone was indicted eight months ago on three counts of aggravated assault towards a public servant. If convicted, the felony could see him sentenced to anywhere from less than five years in prison to life behind bars.

In March, police officers reportedly responded to calls about a gun being discharged at a residential property. When police arrived, “they were fired upon” by LaGrone, according to city officials.

The indictment, seen by the Washington Post, says that LaGrone “did intentionally and knowingly threaten imminent bodily injury” to police and “did use or exhibit a deadly weapon during the commission of the assault, namely, a firearm”.

The County District Attorney has reportedly offered LaGrone a plea deal of 25 years’ imprisonment.

However, LaGrone has not spoken out publicly about the charges, though his wife has now turned her Instagram account to private.

Brockway, the 27-year-old daughter of Mercedes-Benz millionaire Bob Brockway, and LaGrone have been dating since 2020 and married on November 18.

Brockway, who was until now relatively unknown, is a “self-employed entrepreneur” according to her LinkedIn page, and has quickly gone viral thanks to the content captured during the lavish wedding.

Event planner Lauren Zigman declared on TikTok that Brockway is “now her idol”, adding, “This is now my royal wedding”.

Celebrity wedding planner Cora Breilein noted that Brockway’s wedding celebrations, all of which has been captured online, appear to be following in the footsteps of the likes of “It” girls Nicola Peltz-Beckham and Sofia Richie Grainge.

“What is fascinating about this creator in general is not that this girl is so wealthy, but that she is seemingly mainly using social media to catapult herself to become an influencer,” Breilein said in a TikTok video.

“There is a very clear strategy behind this … they are slowly rolling out the content to create social engagement so people talk about it.”