Former New Zealand Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern married partner Clarke Gayford in a ceremony in Hawke’s Bay at Craggy Range today. The wedding was originally set to take place in 2022 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Two years on, several celebrities and political figures are joining the Arderns and Gayfords to celebrate the nuptials.

Dame Jacinda Ardern wore a custom Juliette Hogan gown to her wedding to long-term partner Clarke Gayford.

Official images released by the couple this afternoon show a smiling Ardern in the ivory sleeveless, cowlneck halter gown featuring a striking high neckline, cinched waist and low back.

Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford pictured at their wedding in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Felicity Jean Photography

The former PM also wore a long tulle veil, which was clipped into a chignon up-do, created by hairdresser Tane Tomoana who has previously worked on looks for Ardern.

Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford pictured at their wedding. Photo / Felicity Jean Photography

Ardern’s shoes were Mount Maunganui designer Chaos and Harmony and the couple’s wedding rings were designed by New Zealand jewellery designer Zoe and Morgan.

Groom Gayford wore a black Zambesi suit and white shirt, paired with an elegant black tie and a corsage that matched the bridal bouquet on his lapel.

Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford pictured at their wedding in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Felicity Jean Photography

Ardern could be seen holding a large stunning white cascading bouquet that tied in with the paired-back colour palette for the affair.

The happy couple’s five-year-old daughter Neve was spotted with a floral wreath in her hair made by Field of Roses and wearing a white dress made of fabric from her grandmother Laurell Ardern’s wedding dress.

Ardern’s dress appeared similar in style to the custom Stella McCartney dress worn by Meghan Markle to her wedding reception when she married Prince Harry in 2018.

Meghan Markle in custom Stella McCartney. Photo / Getty Images

The former Prime Minister tied the knot today almost a decade on from their first date, in a ceremony in front of family and friends at Craggy Range in Havelock North, Hawke’s Bay.

Her wedding dress designer Hogan was one of the many well-known New Zealanders in attendance.

Juliette Hogan arrives at the vineyard for Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's wedding. Photo / George Heard

The fashion designer is said to be a close friend of Ardern’s, who often wears Hogan’s garments to public events.

Other prominent guests included former Prime Minister and current leader of the Opposition Chris Hipkins, along with his partner Toni, Sir Trevor Mallard, chef Peter Gordon, Annette King, Darren Hughes, Hollie Smith, Marlon Williams, among others.

A ‘Kiwi as’ menu

While the full menu at the wedding is not known, it is sure to be top notch fare.

The vineyard’s restaurant has consistently earned two hats in the Cuisine Good Food Awards.

Its current summer menu features eight offerings, including venison tartare, roasted Hohepa halloumi, pan-fried local fish and glazed lamb shoulder. Wine to match is a further $85.

Ardern’s hairdresser Tane Tomoana shared a photo on social media of the paua and snapper sausage rolls guests got to enjoy after the ceremony.

Paua and snapper sausage roll on the menu at Ardern and Gayford's wedding. Photo / Instagram/Tane Tomoana

Ardern and Gayford tie the knot nearly a decade after first date

The couple began dating in 2014, the year after Gayford, 47, a keen fisherman and host of Fish of the Day and Moving Houses, contacted the then-Labour list MP in 2013 to discuss concerns over legislation going through Parliament.

Ardern, 43, made global headlines when she became the country’s youngest leader and then gave birth to the couple’s now 5-year-old daughter, Neve, while PM.

She was internationally applauded for her empathy during the Christchurch terrorist attack in 2019, the White Island volcano eruption and the Covid-19 pandemic.

But in the days leading up to her wedding to Gayford, she, her partner and close friends and family have remained tight-lipped.

The Herald was told by someone close to the couple the former Prime Minister and her longtime partner had been determined to keep it that way.

“They won’t be doing any media [before the wedding],” a source said.

Dame Jacinda Ardern after dress rehearsals today. Photo / George Heard

“They don’t really want to make any comment in the week leading up to their special wedding.”

The New Zealand Woman’s Weekly has previously published glossy spreads on Ardern and Gayford. Editor Marilynn McLachlan declined to say if the magazine had purchased rights for the wedding.

In the lead-up to their wedding, Ardern and Gayford holidayed at a family bach in Tairua, on the Coromandel peninsula, before travelling to Gisborne, where Ardern was seen last weekend.