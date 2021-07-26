Jacinda Ardern stunned by children's answer on her birthday

Jenny-May Clarkson took a moment to wish PM Jacinda Ardern a happy birthday before getting into the questions. Video / TVNZ

Jacinda Ardern turns 41 today but, according to some of the children she spoke to today, looks considerably older.

The Prime Minister visited Ruakākā School this morning and, when the students asked her how old she was, she made the classic mistake of answering that question with another question: "how old do you think?"

It didn't end well for the young Prime Minister.

The children guessed "62".

Ardern took to Facebook to post about the funny incident, advising people never to reply to that age question the way she did.

For her birthday, the PM got ... quite a few more years added to her age. Photo / Facebook

"When a child asks you how old you are, I definitely don't recommend replying with 'how old do you think?' Thanks to Ruakākā School for a beautiful visit as we shared more detail around the funding we're putting into schools in the area who are growing fast," Ardern wrote.

"It was then on to Bay of Islands Hospital to make $14 million in investment to start stage two of the redevelopment there. This next stage will include a new outpatients and primary care facility, an expanded renal service and the introduction of local oncology and haematology services - all part of the much-needed work to ensure people get the care they need no matter where they live. And in case you were wondering what the kids guessed my age to be, the answer was 62."

When a child asks you how old you are, I definitely don’t recommend replying with “how old do you think?” 😊Thanks to... Posted by Jacinda Ardern on Sunday, July 25, 2021

The post quickly went viral, receiving more than 3,600 reactions in the first 40 minutes alone.

A lot of commenters expressed their sympathy for the Prime Minister, adding that she would be looking great if she was indeed 62.

"I had to laugh at the kids guessing your age. When I was teaching little ones, when they asked how old I was, I used to say 102, and they believed me," one person commented.

"Brilliant. Love it. Out of the mouths of babies, they say. Happy Birthday," another Facebook user said.

"A child's concept of age will be variable. Rest assured you don't look 62 but what a lovely story," another person responded.

Ardern appeared on TVNZ's Breakfast programme this morning and presenter Jenny-May Clarkson began her interview by wishing the Prime Minister a happy birthday.

When asked if Ardern would have a moment to celebrate today, the incredibly busy Prime Minister was honest about her plans.

"I haven't got one planned, but it's one of those boring, nothing birthdays, but thank you very much, it's very kind," she told Breakfast.

"The cameraman, I don't know if it was because of my birthday, he's placed three stars behind my head so that was a lovely touch," she added, pointing behind her.

"It's not a nothing birthday, every birthday should be celebrated," Clarkson told her.

Over the weekend, a Twitter user spotted the Prime Minister out in public and her fiancé Clarke Gayford revealed why she was spotted at a pedestrian crossing.

"I love that NZ is small enough that I see the PM at least once a month," the person posted.

Haha, she was out in the wild here because Neve and I had banished her while we snuck off to get her birthday present. https://t.co/4DWa0Qb4rY — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) July 24, 2021

Gayford replied, revealing she was seen out on her own because of a birthday surprise from him and their daughter Neve.

He wrote: "Haha, she was out in the wild here because Neve and I had banished her while we snuck off to get her birthday present."

For her 40th birthday last year, the Prime Minister received an epic "briefcake".

The cake was complete with edible Cabinet papers and a happy birthday tag.

"It seems entirely appropriate that this was the amazing cake the office blew me away with this morning," she wrote on her Instagram at the time.

"Every night they send me off with one of these briefcases, an edible one made for a very nice change!