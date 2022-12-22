Act leader David Seymour responding to the PM calling him an arrogant little prick. Video / NZ Herald

A transcript of the moment Jacinda Ardern called Act party leader David Seymour an “arrogant prick” under her breath in Parliament has sold on Trade Me for over $100,000.

Last week, Ardern and Seymour revealed they would sign a copy of the Hansard page including the comment and auction it off to raise money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Now according to Trade Me, the framed page has sold for a staggering $100,100.

Trade Me spokeswoman Millie Silvester revealed that with 436,000 views, the auction was both the most viewed listing of 2022 and the sixth most viewed Trade Me auction ever.

“The transcript knocked a flying hovercraft off our top-10 spot and now rubs shoulders with ‘Rocky’ the landscape boulder, a possessed printer and of course, our most viewed of all-time, the Roxy handbag that Tana Umanga used to hit Chris Masoe over the head with in a pub in Christchurch back in 2006.”

Silvester added that as is the norm for charity auctions, Trade Me had waived the listing fee so that the total sum will go to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Seymour said last week that the move was a “very Kiwi resolution to what might be seen as a nasty incident”.

David Seymour and Jacinda Ardern have autographed a printout of Parliament's Hansard recording her calling him an "arrogant prick". Photo / Supplied

“In the spirit of Christmas, we are going to raise money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation - raising money for pricks everywhere,” he said.

Seymour had purchased a Briscoes frame for the page.

It comes after the comments were made in the House over a week ago when Ardern took her seat after answering questions from Seymour.

However, her remark would have gone unnoticed had it not been picked up by microphones and heard on Parliament TV.

After the Herald contacted Seymour about the remark, he raised a point of order in the House and asked for Ardern to formally apologise - which she did, while standing by what she said.