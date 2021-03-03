Ivanka Trump's new life in Florida: Boats, bikinis and a $47k-per-month rental by the beach

Ivanka Trump on her balcony in Florida. Photo / Getty Images

Ivanka Trump has traded in her fast-paced political life for a far more relaxing lifestyle since departing from Washington DC.

The 39-year-old and her family are currently renting a luxury residence at the Arte Surfside – just one hour from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida – as they wait for their new $43.9m (US$32 million) property in Indian Creek Island to be ready to move in to, the Miami Herald reports.

While the family kept a low profile initially, Ivanka Trump – who acted as a White House adviser alongside husband Jared Kushner during her father's presidency – and her family have since been snapped getting out and about and embracing their new neighbourhood.

In one recent snap, she can be seen jumping from a boat into Miami's Biscayne Bay with daughter Arabella, as her sons watch on from the water.

The family outing came after Ivanka returned to Florida after a brief visit to New York.

The group was joined by Jared's father Charles, 66, who spent 14 months in jail in 2005 after pleading guilty to tax evasion, witness tampering and illegal campaign donations.

The family's temporary, luxury home is believed to cost nearly US$47,000 per month, and the couple are said to have signed a one-year lease.

The property's website describes Surfside as "an exclusive seaside enclave celebrated for its historic architecture and wide, tranquil beaches".

The latest pictures come as rumours continue to swirl that Ivanka is quietly planning her comeback, with a political career of her own said to be on the horizon.