Item in Richard Branson's kitchen raises eyebrows and distracts from space launch announcement

Despite announcing his first ever voyage to space, people couldn't get past a small detail in Sir Richard Branson's kitchen. Photo / Twitter

Social media has gone wild over an item on Sir Richard Branson's kitchen cabinets, bizarrely overshadowing his space launch announcement.

Branson is ultra-wealthy from his lucrative Virgin business, and this week became the first billionaire to launch into space.

The British businessman is also good friends with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In a snap shared to Twitter, the two high-flying billionaires spent the morning in one of Branson's rental homes before he jetted off into the universe.

However, Twitter users were more interested in his kitchen than the space race.

Big day ahead. Great to start the morning with a friend. Feeling good, feeling excited, feeling ready.



Watch #Unity22 launch and livestream TODAY at 7:30 am PT | 10:30 am ET | 3:30 pm BST.@virgingalactic @elonmusk https://t.co/1313b4RAKI pic.twitter.com/FRQqrQEbH8 — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

A journalist on Twitter pointed out that all the money in the world clearly didn't guarantee a nice home.

"To have billions of dollars and THOSE cabinets? what's the point," Kelsea Bauman-Murphy wrote in the now-viral tweet.

"How can you be worried about space when you can't even manage the sh*t right above the ground???"

In a close-up of the handles, she added: "googly eyed ass finishings.

"Luann was right – money doesn't buy you class."

The post soon attracted nearly a quarter of a million likes, and Musk jumped in to defend his honour – but at Branson's expense.

googly eyed ass finishings pic.twitter.com/QOnRAi5oyz — Kelsea Bauman-Murphy (@preachy_spice) July 12, 2021

"It was Richard's rental house, which overall is great, but I agree regarding the cabinets haha," Musk wrote.

"This was 3am, day of flight. Wasn't expecting this brutal pic of me to be posted, but oh well."

Bauman-Murphy quickly quipped: "Elon all I want is for you to have a happy life with nice cabinets and hemmed pants. I also would like money. From you. Please."

It might not be Musk's home, but the rich-lister made news this week for living in a tiny house worth just US$50,000 ($71,000).

He revealed in a tweet that he rents the humble home from SpaceX on its launch site in Boca Chica, Texas.

According to Forbes, Branson has a net worth of US$4.9 billion.

He was born in Blackheath, London, in 1950 and started his first venture, Virgin Records, in 1972, which he sold to EMI in 1992 for $928 million.

The dad-of-two, 70, has started very lucrative companies along the way, including Virgin Atlantic Airways in 1984 and Virgin Trains in 1993.

He launched Virgin Galactic in 2004, with the hope of offering future trips to space. Branson also created Virgin Media, Virgin Racing and Virgin Comics.

In 2007, he was placed in the Time 100 Most Influential People in the World list.