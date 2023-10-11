The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a statement following the brutal Hamas attack. Photo / Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales have spoken out against the Hamas terror attack that has claimed the lives of 1200 Israeli civilians so far after militants stormed a music festival and raided border villages.

In a statement shared to X (formerly Twitter), William and Kate said they are “profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past days .... and utterly condemn them.”

The prince holds a special history with Israel and Palestine after he became the first member of the British royal family to officially visit the Jewish state in 2018.

He also met with the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah and with Palestinian refugees at a camp in the West Bank.

Prince William visits the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest place of prayer, in Jerusalem's Old City. Photo / Getty Images

A spokesperson for the royal couple said in a statement: “As Israel exercises its right of self defence, all Israelis and Palestinians will continue to be stalked by grief, fear and anger in the time to come.

“Their Royal Highnesses hold all the victims, their families and their friends in their hearts and minds.Those The Prince of Wales met in 2018 overwhelmingly shared a common hope - that of a better future.

“In the midst of such terrible suffering, The Prince and Princess continue to share that hope without reservation.”

Prince William meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during his official tour of Jordan, Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles has also spoken out against the attack which have seen Israel launch retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip, cut off electricity to over two million Palestinians and stopped the passage of food, water, fuel and medicine into the area.

Buckingham Palace announced the monarch is “appalled” by and condemns the “barbaric acts” of terrorism.

According to a Palace spokesperson, the King is “extremely concerned” about what’s happening and has requested that he be kept up to date as things unfold.

‘His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak.”



