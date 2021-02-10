'Isn't the world suffering enough': Brits ruin Kiwi classics with disturbing mash-up

Baked beans on weetbix? Yeah, nah. Photo / Weetabix / Twitter

No. Just no.

For decades Kiwi kids have grown up on Weetbix for breakfast and quick and easy baked beans on toast for dinner.

But one UK company has gone vile, I mean viral, after taking two Kiwi classics and creating one of the most disturbing mash-ups the human race has ever thought up.

The UK's Weetabix took to Twitter to reveal their latest food mash-up idea, baked beans on Weetbix.

"Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix? Serving up Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist," they posted with a photo of the mash-up.

And it's safe to say it generated a lot of global outrage and anger across the world from food lovers, including one person who asked "isn't the world suffering enough?".

Tinder weighed into the debate, writing: "Trust us, this is not a Match."

While supermarket giant Tesco responded: "Illegal combination in the bagging area".

Domino's Pizza also wanted a slice of the action, saying this goes beyond Hawaiian pizza levels of controversy.

"Us: Pineapple on pizza is the most controversial food ever.

"Weetabix: Hold my spoon," they joked.

Us: Pineapple on pizza is the most controversial food ever.



The UK's health service also weighed in, warning against the monstrosity of a mash-up, declaring: "That tweet should come with a health warning."

The unruly mash-up attracted the attention of Yorkshire Police who made a plea to the public about the "criminal" mash-up.

"Even though this is criminal, please don't ring us to report it."

Manchester Police also made a public service announcement, saying they'll hunt down the "cereal killers".

It's not the first time a mash-up has created controversy.

A man revealed he was served kiwifruit pizza from a Danish pizzeria, labelling it "an unholy abomination".

The pizza featured 27 pieces of kiwifruit, cheese, and what looks to be a tomato paste base on homemade pizza dough.

"Kiwi pizza from a Danish pizzeria, an unholy abomination." Photo / Reddit u/nre1313

Kiwis (the people, not the fruit) responded to the unusual creation with many believing it is a step too far.

"Congratulations Denmark you ruined pizza," one person said.

"This makes me unreasonably angry," another wrote.

In 2017, former New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English created global uproar after posting a selfie with his ham, pineapple and spaghetti pizza with the caption: "Cooked dinner for the family last night - like if you agree with tinned spaghetti on pizza!"

Bill English first posted about Hawaiian spaghetti being his favourite pizza topping in 2017.

The pizza received mixed reviews, but Kiwis backed up English's claims with one saying "Leave Bill English alone. If you had six kids canned spaghetti would be the height of gourmet cooking for you too!"

But his creation led to US show host John Oliver condemning the former PM.

"That is not dinner. That is an actual hate crime. What is your problem, Bill? You made that to feed to your family, your children, Bill? How are you not in prison right now?"