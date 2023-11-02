With the arrival of spring, hay fever is rife - so how do you tell whether you've got allergies or a common cold? Photo / 123rf

As crisp autumn air sets in on one side of the world, here in New Zealand we’re heading into spring - and with the changes in the seasons comes an unwelcome guest: hay fever.

Hay fever is often associated with spring and summer. But climate change means hay fever season now extends well into autumn and winter. This is due to climate change shifting weather patterns and temperatures, causing extended periods of pollen production from various plant species.

This shift in hay fever season is not just annoying for sufferers. It also makes it particularly confusing in the colder months, when colds and the flu are rife, to determine what’s causing your symptoms, since they so often overlap. This also makes it difficult to know which treatment will work best for your ailment.

How symptoms compare

Although there are several overlapping symptoms, there are a few key symptoms that can help you distinguish between colds, flu and hay fever:

Symptoms such as sneezing and a runny or stuffy nose are common in both hay fever and a cold.

But if you also have itchy, red, watery or puffy eyes and an itchy throat, you probably have hay fever. These symptoms are much less common with a cold. If your throat feels sore and you also have a cough, you probably have a cold.

Flu symptoms rarely crossover with hay fever symptoms – though they do with colds.

A cough is the most common crossover symptom between a cold and the flu. Other symptoms, such as a sore throat, sneezing or a runny nose, can sometimes happen with the flu – though it’s less common.

Likewise, chills, fatigue and body aches – which are common with the flu – can sometimes occur in people who have a cold, though this is less typical.

The best way to differentiate a cold and the flu is if you have a fever – and if you’re experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms, such as vomiting or diarrhoea, which can sometimes occur with the flu.

Another symptom to look out for is temporary loss of smell and taste. While this can occur due to hay fever, it’s usually accompanied by a blocked nose. If you find you have a loss of smell or taste but your nose isn’t blocked, you probably have a cold of the flu. This symptom, along with shortness of breath, is also a common symptom of Covid-19.

To avoid flu and colds as the season changes, it's important to boost your immune system. Photo / 123rf

Supporting your immune system

Since no one wants to be struck down by a cold, the flu or hay fever, the best thing you can to to prevent symptoms is boost your immune system using science-backed strategies:

If you’re someone who typically experiences hay fever, you may also want to use some additional measures to prevent symptoms:

Avoid allergens: Steer clear of allergens that trigger symptoms. On high pollen count days, consider staying indoors, keeping windows shut and using HEPA filters indoors or an N95 mask to filter pollen particles.

Steer clear of allergens that trigger symptoms. On high pollen count days, consider staying indoors, keeping windows shut and using HEPA filters indoors or an N95 mask to filter pollen particles. Antihistamines: Over-the-counter antihistamines, such as cetirisine or loratadine, can be effective in managing hay fever symptoms. These should ideally be taken before exposure to allergens, and continued as long as symptoms last. Be sure to consult with your doctor for guidance before use.

Over-the-counter antihistamines, such as cetirisine or loratadine, can be effective in managing hay fever symptoms. These should ideally be taken before exposure to allergens, and continued as long as symptoms last. Be sure to consult with your doctor for guidance before use. Consider immunotherapy: Allergy shots, or immunotherapy, can reduce hay fever symptoms by desensitising your immune system to allergens over time, providing long-lasting relief. Immunotherapy needs to be done several times before it’s effective.

Making even just a few of these lifestyle adjustments can make a big difference in supporting your immune system and reducing your risk of getting sick or suffering hay fever symptoms during the colder months.

By Samuel J White, Senior Lecturer in Genetic Immunology, Nottingham Trent University, and Philippe B Wilson, Professor of One Health, Nottingham Trent University

Additional reporting, NZ Herald