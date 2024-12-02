On the plus side, social media can also help people connect with friends and family. This is especially true for people with minoritised or stigmatised identities: social media can help them find a community of similar others, who may live far away.

So, what should we do? Is the only answer for us to quit social media altogether? Or is it possible for us to learn how to use social media in smarter ways?

A new study from our lab, the Promoting Equitable, Affirming Relationships Lab at the University of British Columbia, suggests not only is it possible, but also, that using social media intentionally can actually improve wellbeing. The study’s findings highlight the potential for social media to be a tool for good, rather than a source of stress.

Multiple digital self-control tools such as lockout mechanisms and timers exist to help us cut back on social media, but we asked the question: what if simply using social media differently could maximise its positives and minimise its negatives in our lives?

The participants were encouraged to actively engage with friends by commenting or sending direct messages. Photo / 123RF

Using social media for maximum benefit

In our six-week study, 393 Canadian young adults with some mental health symptoms and concerns about social media’s impact on their lives were split into three groups:

A control group that continued their usual routines

An abstinence group asked to take a break from social media entirely

An educational program group that was coached in intentional usage

The educational programme showed people how to avoid the downsides — such as feeling pressured to look or act a certain way online — and instead focus on the good stuff.

To do this, we emphasised quality over quantity in social media interactions. Participants built a healthier online environment by muting or unfollowing accounts that triggered envy or negative self-comparisons, and by prioritising close friendships.

Rather than passively scrolling, they were encouraged to actively engage with friends by commenting or sending direct messages — a behaviour that tends to deepen meaningful connections while helping users feel more socially supported.

We also asked all participants to track their screen time and tell us about their wellbeing.

The study found that participants who took a break from social media or participated in an educational program on intentional social media use experienced improvements in their mental health.

Feeling less lonely

Our results are promising. Those who took a break felt fewer depression and anxiety symptoms, while those in the educational programme felt less lonely and experienced less Fomo.

Our educational program also inadvertently impacted social media habits. Although participants in this programme didn’t cut back on their social media use as much as those in the abstinence group, they still reduced their screen time relative to the control group.

We suspect that as they started to use social media more intentionally, they cut out the type of use that made them feel bad but increased or maintained the type of use that made them feel good.

Using social media in an intentional, connected way might be more sustainable than quitting altogether. Photo / 123RF

Stopping social comparisons

Both groups — those who took a break and those who completed the educational programme — showed a decrease in the tendency to compare themselves to others online. This is a big step since social comparison is often touted as the root of all evil stemming from social media use.

Overall, both approaches reduced unhealthy social media habits and improved wellbeing. Using social media in an intentional, connected way might be just as beneficial, and potentially more sustainable for some, than quitting altogether.

Our results suggest that, with the right guidance, young adults can curate a more positive experience, using social media to support their mental health instead of detracting from it.

Looking for genuine connections

At the Promoting Equitable, Affirming, Relationships Lab, we research how young people form supportive and lasting relationships — both online and in person.

Part of what we do is to find out and understand how social media can be harnessed to help people find community. Conversely, we are looking at ways to avoid the potential negatives of the online sphere.

While our study offers some solutions, the bigger question remains: How can we continue to foster supportive and authentic connections in an increasingly digital world?

Bottom line? Social media is here to stay and we need to find the healthiest ways to live with it.

Through our research, we hope to start a conversation about how we can make social media a tool for genuine connection, rather than a source of stress, for a healthier online experience.



