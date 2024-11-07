Australia moves to ban children under 16 from social media

“Social media companies have been put on notice. They need to ensure their practices are made safer,” she told reporters at a press briefing alongside Albanese.
Rowland said companies like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Elon Musk’s X would face financial penalties if they flouted the laws.
While Rowland did not detail how big these would be, she suggested fines of US$600,000 ($1 million) were well below the mark for companies boasting yearly revenues in the tens of billions of dollars. Analysts have expressed doubt it would be technically feasible to enforce a strict age ban.
“We already know that present age verification methods are unreliable, too easy to circumvent, or risk user privacy,” University of Melbourne researcher Toby Murray said earlier this year.
A series of exemptions would be hashed out for platforms such as YouTube that teenagers may need to use for school work or other reasons. Australia has in recent years ramped up efforts to regulate the tech giants, with mixed success.
A “combating misinformation” Bill was introduced earlier this year, outlining sweeping powers to fine tech companies for breaching online safety obligations.