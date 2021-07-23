Influencer Simone Anderson gives birth to her first child

Simone Anderson gave birth to her baby boy yesterday. Photo / Instagram

Social media influencer and fitness star Simone Anderson has welcomed her first child with husband Trent Forsyth.

Anderson gave birth to a baby boy on Friday, July 23, after announcing earlier this week she was being induced.

No baby name has been revealed yet but the influencer shared the happy news with her Instagram followers, with a professional photograph showing the overjoyed mum holding the newborn as husband Trend smiles at her.

"Today our world changed forever, we welcomed our baby boy into our family. Our greatest gift and joy. You have made us parents and we will be forever thankful for this gift. Your first day of life was the best day of ours," Anderson wrote.

"We have never been more ready for change, for more love, for more challenges, more laughter, more tears. Bring on the greatest adventure of our lives!"

On Wednesday she shared on her Instagram page that they had made the decision to have an induction at 42 weeks.

"We have felt so supported throughout our entire journey," she wrote.

The couple first shared their pregnancy news in January this year and Anderson has continued to speak about her pregnancy journey on Instagram, posting regular updates to her 314,000 followers.

She and her husband Trent Forsyth tied the knot in November 2020 after the pandemic delayed their original plans for a March wedding.