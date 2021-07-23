Caitlyn Jenner angers Sydneysiders with hotel quarantine photos

Fans were not impressed with Caitlyn Jenner's hotel quarantine pictures that were captured this week. Photo / AP

Caitlyn Jenner has been spotted smoking a cigarette on her balcony while in hotel quarantine in Sydney.

The 71-year-old star stepped out onto her balcony to smoke the sneaky cigarette, before flicking it off the side of the rails.

@Caitlyn_Jenner you should be charged for throwing this smoke off the balcony in the great state of NSW. A classless act and it's against the law here in Australia. @nswpolice it's how fires start and ppl could be hurt if it landed on someone. #pleasecharge pic.twitter.com/Evg9on3P9u — Jay Merchant 🇦🇺 🇨🇦 (@MerchantJW) July 23, 2021

Wearing just a white robe, Jenner took in her surroundings and paced the balcony, looking exceptionally bored.

As expected, fans weren't impressed with the photos.

Gavin Newsom’s California is lawless, we have to stop this! https://t.co/zLIFDK1MYy — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 21, 2021

The reality star is in Australia as part of the upcoming TV series Big Brother VIP on Channel 7.

How the heck is anyone okay with this?!



Australians are stranded while the rich and famous come and go as they please.



bEAcAuSE hEaLtH.https://t.co/DL1KoPJWlY — Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) July 17, 2021

Her upcoming appearance on the reality series has already caused its fair share of controversy, as Jenner obtained a special visa that got her into the country while thousands of Australian citizens remain stranded overseas.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison even weighed in on the issue, talking in a live radio interview this week.

Morrison, 53, didn't seem to have all the answers when he was asked off guard by Nova FM hosts Ben Harvey and Liam Stapleton about Jenner entering the country.

"With the whole nation in lockdown, ScoMo, how did Caitlin Jenner get in?" asked one of the hosts.

After a long silence, the Prime Minister answered: "Oh, that would've been done with the various states, I assume, and working through what is a pretty lengthy exemption process.

"That's not something I could give you any specifics on," he added.

But after seeing the callous photos of Jenner breaking the law by littering her cigarette butt, Morrison blasted the star.

Morrison spoke on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Friday about the vaccine rollout when host Kyle Sandilands asked him for his thoughts on the photos of Jenner.

"Caitlin Jenner is here for Celebrity Big Brother and was seen flicking a cigarette off of a balcony onto the street," Sandilands said. "The Covid cigarette."

"Would she be fined for something like that?" asked co-host Jackie O' Henderson.

"I'd have to leave that to the NSW Police and what their rules are," Morrison replied.

Henderson added: "She's flicking a cigarette out on the street. What if that lands on someone?"

"Covid or no Covid, it's not cool," responded Morrison. "I don't think people should be flicking cigarettes off balconies anytime, anyway."

Jenner's salary on Seven's Big Brother VIP is said to be at least $500,000.