Influencer mirror selfies are a lie, TikTok video reveals

Influencer Kara Del Toro has also revealed the truth about influencer mirror selfies. Photo / Kara Del Toro

You know those incredible selfies influencers post in front of their mirrors, with perfect lighting and immaculate backgrounds?

It turns out, they're not selfies at all.

A TikTok video has unveiled the truth about influencer mirror selfies and social media users have expressed their surprise at the revelation that most mirror selfies are, in fact, photos of someone holding their cell phone up to pretend they are taking a selfie.

In reality, there is another camera taking the photo.

The new theory has gained traction on social media, demystifying the perfect influencer selfie - and some, including model and influencer Kara Del Toro, have even confirmed that they do it.

"Okay but why?" you may wonder - and rightly so.

Well, when you think about it, the fake mirror selfie really goes with the whole ethos of the influencer - the aspirational yet unattainable perfect world. The fake mirror selfie is part of the influencer's attempt at portraying an effortless aesthetically pleasing life.

Tiktoker katathomedoingnothing uncovered the truth, in a now viral video:

"There's no mirror," she repeats throughout the video, exposing fake influencer mirror selfies.

"Once you start seeing it, you can't unsee it," she adds.

Influencers' mirrors are not that clean, she says.

The theory does not apply to all influencer mirror selfies, with some having come out to prove their mirror selfies are, in fact, photos taken in front of mirrors. However, it does apply to some others.

Influencer Kara Del Toro, who has more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram, posted a TikTok video explaining how the fake mirror selfies work.

She says most influencers use a second camera or phone. She says the trick has really changed "her game".

According to Del Toro, the phone the person is holding in the photo is nothing but a "prop".

If you've ever felt bad about the placement or smudges in your mirror selfies, know that you're just doing them wrong by taking actual selfies rather than finding a spare camera to take the photo.