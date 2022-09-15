Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Lifestyle

I'm 44 and single. Can a behavioural scientist get me a date?

18 minutes to read
The Times
By Jane Mulkerrins

Jane Mulkerrins is allergic to self-help books and refuses to use dating apps. Could dating expert Logan Ury have the answer to her romantic drought?

I'm 44 years old and I'm single. This doesn't make

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.