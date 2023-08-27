Olivia is the the iconic old English sheepdog who appears in Dulux's advertisements. Photo / YouTube

A new generation of adorable fluffy faces have been welcomed into the Dulux family.

The iconic old English sheepdog Olivia, known for her cameos in a series of Dulux ads aired around the world, has welcomed a litter of puppies.

Including five girls and two boys, the furry offspring were introduced to the world with an awe-worthy post on social media from Dulux’s official account.

Notably posted on International Dog Day, which took place yesterday, the paint brand shared a sweet video of their “fluffy friends” which showed the pups running around on wobbly legs before having a quiet moment with their mum.

Fans were quick to comment on the adorable video with one person writing, “Adorable! My favourite breed! So cuddly!” another added, “More Dulux sheepdogs! As someone who owned two sheepdogs, I adore this.”

A third person added, “This is everything I needed to watch this morning.”

It is not yet known what the puppies are called.

Olivia is the current face of the popular Dulux ads but the company have featured other dogs of the same breed in their advertisements for over six decades.

In a statement shared with news.com.au, Dulux creative director and colour expert Marianne Shillingford shared whether or not Olivia’s adorable offspring will be making an appearance in the next Dulux ads.

“As proud sponsors of the Old English Sheepdog Rescue and Welfare Fund, we’re delighted to be able to finally share the exciting news of the irresistible puppy additions to the Dulux family,” Shillingford said.

“The pups are stars in their own right, and I’m sure we’ll be seeing more of them in the years to come.”

According to Purina, old English sheepdogs are believed to have made their world debut in the 18th century after drover’s dogs were bred with a bearded collie. It has been widely suggested other possible cross breeding occurred with the European breed bergamasco.

They were originally known to be intelligent and hard working herd dogs but Dogs NZ has claimed they can now be “couch potatoes” who “love nothing more than to play with children”.

The website added the dogs are “lovable teddy bears”.