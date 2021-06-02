Human remains found 'just yards' away from Harry and Meghan's California mansion

Human bones thought to belong to an indigenous person have been discovered near Harry and Meghan's California home. Photo / Getty Images

Human bones believed to be more than 10,000 years old have been found just yards away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion.

The Sussexes may have hoped for a quiet life when they moved into their new home, but now their lives have been disrupted by a startling discovery, reports the Daily Mail.

The "very old" remains were found during landscaping work last week on a road near the multimillion-dollar mansion, Santa Barbara sheriffs told the outlet.

Officials told the publication the remains appeared to belong to a "young adult".

A forensic anthropologist who was brought in to help investigators said preliminary findings indicated the bones could belong to a person from the Chumash people, who lived in the area for nearly 11,000 years, the report said.

A law enforcement spokesperson said: "Until we have an official opinion from the forensic anthropologist we're not going to be saying one way or the other."

And police are reportedly in talks with the local Native American commission about what to do if the bones are confirmed to be those of an indigenous person.

A reservation was established for the Chumash in 1901 and now houses 5000 people, according to the report.

It's not the first disruption to what the Sussexes thought would be a quiet life in the exclusive neighbourhood. Photo / Supplied

The investigation isn't the first incident to occur near the Sussexes' property. Police have reportedly been called out to the mansion nine times in the same number of months.

An intruder was arrested after driving to the property all the way from Ohio twice during the Christmas period. The exclusive neighbourhood 90 miles north of LA is also home to Oprah and Ellen DeGeneres.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff spokesperson Raquel Zick said if the bones do not date back centuries, as presumed, police will continue to investigate.

"We will have to get out our magnifying glasses," she told The Sun.

A source revealed that work on the property stopped and police were called in as soon as the bones were found.

"It's quite a lot of drama for a place like Montecito."