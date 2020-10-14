How William and Kate are empowering their children for royal life

William and Kate want to "empower" their children to prepare them for "playing an active part" in royal life, an expert has claimed.

Last month the Cambridges had a special screening of David Attenborough's new doco A Life on Our Planet, writes the Daily Mail.

And now royal writer Victoria Arbiter has claimed the viewing was a carefully planned public appearance to help "train up" the next generation of royals.

Arbiter wrote on 9Honey that the video of George, Charlotte and Louis asking Attenborough questions after the doco "ticked multiple boxes" as they were being gently encouraged to play a key role in highlighting the issue of climate change.

"Destined as they are for a lifetime of royal service, it's imperative they learn early on what their future roles will require," she wrote.

And Arbiter went on to say that though speaking to a camera might seem simple, it was a great way to build the royal children's confidence and encourage them to master public speaking early in life.

She pointed out that the video gave the world a glimpse into the inner workings of the royal family, endearing the young royals to the public.

William's own royal childhood will shape his approach to raising his own kids, she said.

"He and Kate have made a concerted effort to protect their brood from the harshest elements of royal life – namely cameras – but they've also strived to instil a healthy understanding of the media's role."

William and Kate are already training up their children to deal with the media. Photo / Getty Images

Arbiter commented on the royal children's level of control during public appearances, such as George and Charlotte's first Christmas Day walk last year.

She described Prince Louis' media debut as "show-stopping" when he asked Attenborough what "ammimal" he likes.

PR stunt or not, it would be unfair to claim the move was PR-based alone, she said.

Attenborough gave 7-year-old Prince George an extinct shark's tooth which he'd found on a 1960s family holiday to Malta.

All three royal children are fascinated by dinosaurs and excitedly asked Attenborough several questions.