How to nail the shabby-chic look in your home

A rustic, distressed chair can be a great statement piece. Photo /Getty images

Maybe you are someone who finds beauty in the new, shiny and perfect. Or perhaps the worn and pre-loved look of a vintage chair seems so warm and inviting to you.

There is also a very good chance that you are a little of both, you like those smooth lines but a white-washed shabby chic dresser might just look great in the corner?

There are very good reasons why rustic, distressed furniture has been a growing and dominating trend over the years and why it might be something you could find room for in your life – even if it isn't perfect.

One-of-a-kind

Buying a second-hand piece almost guarantees originality. Depending on the origins and age of the piece (newer replica pieces won't necessarily be alone in the market) there is a very good chance you will be the only one with that exact item, especially if you put your own stamp on it.

Don't be put off by stained fabrics on chairs in particular, replacing the fabric on a dining chair is much easier than you might think.

Eco-friendly

Opting for used over new has huge benefits for the planet. Not only are you giving a home to an item that would otherwise end up in landfill, you are also deftly side-stepping all the wasteful packaging that comes with most new furniture purchases.

Add to this the fact that a lot of the best-used furniture finds are from charity shops or small NZ-owned businesses and you have your karma well and truly balanced in your favour.

Add a relaxed atmosphere to any room with a touch of intentional imperfection. Photo /Getty images

Home, sweet home

Used pieces, particularly furniture, give off a relaxed feel, our minds note the imperfections and we are then not afraid to sit down and spread out, the way we might be on a perfectly new piece. There is a part of us that notes "this chair is for sitting" and we feel welcomed.

A distressed piece also holds our eye, which is why they work well as a focal point in the room. The texture of the piece, layers of colours peeking through, lines of wood revealing themselves, rough sections alongside smooth and the myriad of other imperfections draw our eye, keeping our attention as we take it all in. They are also great sources of a good story when new friends come over to your place; where you got it, how you restored it and why you love it.

Seize the day

There is a huge adrenalin rush to be had when you unexpectedly wander into an op-shop and find that perfect chair, mirror or sideboard. You know you need to grab it immediately or someone else will and this thrill will be with you every time you look at that piece in your home.

Make it yours

The piece you buy doesn't have to be perfect, rust can be removed, paint repainted or broken handbag straps re-secured. In fact, buying something that needs a lot of work leads to that buzz word we all love to hate – upcycling. Taking something beaten up and giving it new life through your toil and creativity is really satisfying, provides you a wonderful artistic outlet and the before and after photos are perfect for some serious Insta-bragging.

New coat

If you have been wanting to add a little more imperfection to your home but don't know where to start, try starting small. Choose one focal point piece like a dresser, coffee table or TV stand, and arm yourself with some paint.

There are thousands of blogs and how-to tutorials online outlining the different techniques for getting a distressed look – from using chalk paint and sandpaper to white washing and dry brushing techniques. Start by finding a look you like and then follow the google-thread till you find a tutorial, then start experimenting. If the piece you love isn't solid wood, don't panic, you can paint over laminate, you just need the right paint (see below).

Voodoo Molly Vintage Paints are a colourful way to upcycle any piece. Photo / supplied

Give it a try

Speaking of paint and getting started, keep in mind that you don't need to spend a lot. If you are painting a small piece then a large test pot will do. Avoid glossy paints, you will get a much more vintage look with a matte paint, especially chalk paint, which you can make yourself to save money (more of that another time).

A great choice of paint for beginner upcyclers is NZ-made Voodoo Molly's Vintage Paint. It is available in a range of vintage-inspired colours, has incredible coverage, requires minimal prep and doesn't need a sealer over the top the way chalk paint does. Voodoo Molly's Vintage Paint can also be used over laminate, without a primer, although they do have a bonding paint just for this purpose if you want to be sure of no chipping paint down the road. Find out more about Vintage Paint at vintagemolly.nz.