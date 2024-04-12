Looking for a way to use up all those feijoas? Photo / Getty Images

With all those feijoas lying around, coming up with creative ways to use them up becomes tricky, as there are only so many crumbles one can eat.

Here’s a novel and refreshing adults-only way to use up some of the excess.

Ingredients

Fresh feijoas (about 10-12, depending on size)

750ml bottle of vodka (choose a good-quality vodka)

Instructions

Prepare the feijoas Wash the feijoas thoroughly under cold water. Trim off the ends and slice each feijoa into quarters or smaller pieces. You can leave the skin on, as it adds flavour. Combine feijoas and vodka Place the sliced feijoas into a clean glass jar with a tight-fitting lid. Add vodka Pour the vodka over the feijoas in the jar. Ensure that the feijoas are fully submerged in the vodka. Leave a little space at the top of the jar to allow for shaking. Infusion process Seal the jar tightly and store it in a cool, dark place (like a cupboard or pantry) for at least one week. You can let it infuse for longer (up to several weeks) for a stronger flavour. Shake and check Shake the jar gently every day to help release the flavours into the vodka. Strain After the desired infusion time, strain the vodka to remove the feijoa pieces. You can use a fine mesh sieve, cheesecloth, or coffee filter to ensure no fruit particles remain in the vodka. Bottle Transfer the infused feijoa vodka back into a clean bottle or storage container. You can use the original vodka bottle if you prefer. Enjoy Your feijoa vodka is now ready to be enjoyed! Serve it chilled over ice, or use it to make delicious cocktails. Suggestions below.

Feijoa vodka can be used in various cocktails to add a unique and fruity twist.

Tips

Experiment with the infusion time to get the desired level of feijoa flavour. Taste the vodka periodically to check the intensity.

You can sweeten the feijoa vodka by adding a simple syrup made from equal parts sugar and water (heated until dissolved), but many prefer it without additional sweetening.

Store your feijoa vodka in a cool, dark place or the refrigerator for optimal freshness. It should keep well for several months.

How to use your feijoa vodka

Feijoa vodka can be used in various cocktails to add a unique and fruity twist. Here are some delightful cocktail ideas where you can use your homemade feijoa vodka.

Feijoa martini

60ml feijoa vodka

15 ml dry vermouth

Ice

Chill a martini glass by filling it with ice water and setting it aside. In a mixing glass filled with ice, pour the feijoa vodka and dry vermouth. Stir well until chilled, then strain into the chilled martini glass. Garnish with a slice of feijoa or a twist of lemon peel.

Feijoa collins

45ml feijoa vodka

30ml fresh lemon juice

15ml simple syrup

Soda water

Ice

Lemon wheel, for garnish

Fill a tall glass with ice cubes. Add feijoa vodka, fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup to the glass. Stir well, then top up with soda water. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Feijoa sour

60 ml feijoa vodka

22.5 ml fresh lemon juice

15 ml simple syrup

Ice

Lemon twist, for garnish

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add feijoa vodka, fresh lemon juice and simple syrup. Shake vigorously until well-chilled. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lemon twist.

4. Feijoa fizz

45ml feijoa vodka

15ml elderflower liqueur (like St-Germain)

15ml fresh lime juice

Soda water

Ice

Lime wedge, for garnish

Fill a glass with ice cubes. Add feijoa vodka, elderflower liqueur, and fresh lime juice to the glass. Stir well, then top up with soda water. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Feijoa mojito

60ml feijoa vodka

30ml fresh lime juice

15ml simple syrup

6-8 fresh mint leaves

Soda water

Ice

Mint sprig and lime wedge, for garnish

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the mint leaves with lime juice and simple syrup. Add feijoa vodka and fill the shaker with ice. Shake well until chilled. Strain into a tall glass filled with ice. Top up with soda water. Garnish with a mint sprig and lime wedge.

Please drink responsibly.