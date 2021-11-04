How to keep your pets safe on Guy Fawkes night

The SPCA is once again calling for the Government to ban the private sale and use of fireworks. Photo / Getty Images

The SPCA is once again calling for the Government to ban the private sale and use of fireworks. Photo / Getty Images

It's Guy Fawkes Day today, and while some may be excited to unleash their loot on the neighbourhood, it's also a night that both pets and their owners absolutely hate.

While pretty in the sky, fireworks are anything but enjoyable for our furry friends and year after year, there are calls and petitions for the Government to ban their private sale and use due to the injury and stress they cause animals.

"Many pet owners will know first-hand how distressing fireworks can be for their furry family members or will have seen the devastating impact they can have on wild or farmed animals," SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen said in a recent release on the SPCA website.

Guy Fawkes fireworks can have a number of frightening factors for animals. Loud explosions and bright flashes can cause severe distress and anxiety in pets and farm animals leading them to run away, injure themselves and become involved in traffic incidents.

Wild animals are also impacted with the SPCA saying it's "particularly concerning as our native birds are raising their young at this time of year".

The good news is the SPCA has released some ways to keep animals safe tonight and over the coming weeks.

SPCA's top tips for keeping pets safe from fireworks

- Never let fireworks off close to animals.

- Stay home with your pet – they will be less stressed with someone they trust close by.

- Keep them indoors – they won't see the flashes and the bangs will be muffled. Close doors and windows and draw the curtains. Turn on your radio or TV to help drown out loud bangs with familiar sounds.

- Make sure that your cat or dog has somewhere comforting to hide such as an igloo bed, covered crate or making a bed where ever they feel safe to retreat to.

- Try a compression wrap for dogs, like a thunder shirt.

- Exercise your dog early in the day to avoid being out during dusk when fireworks could be set off.

- If your cat has outside access, make sure they are safe in your home before dusk.

- Both cats and dogs should be microchipped with contact details up to date and have a collar and identification tag with your contact details on it. If your pet panics and runs away, this will help to reunite you with them.

- Try to behave in a calm and reassuring manner. If your pet seeks you out it is fine to calmly comfort them but if they prefer to retreat and be left alone it is important to respect this.

- To minimise stress, keep horses and farmed animals in their familiar paddocks and with their usual companions unless a fireworks display is planned close by. Make sure all fences are secure and check paddocks and stables thoroughly for anything that could cause injury, such as protruding nails. If you need to stable or move animals, do this well in advance so that the animals have a chance to get used to their new surroundings.

- Don't forget small pets like rabbits, guinea pigs or chickens. Have them tucked away safely or even inside for the night.

The SPCA also suggests speaking to your vet for options before the fireworks start as they can be a real phobia for pets and may need to be treated with medication.

It's also important to use your common sense. If you know your neighbour has an elderly dog or a pet who is easily spooked, why not move your display elsewhere, or drop a note in their mailbox to let them know when you plan to set off your fireworks. This enables them to get their pet in a safe spot and you to enjoy your display guilt-free.

Whatever you do tonight, be sure to look out for your furry pal, they will love you even more for it.