Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

How to grow houseplants without ever having to buy one

By Nicolás Rivero
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Many houseplants are simple to propagate, offering a greener and cheaper way to add plants than ordering online. Photo / Sarah L. Voisin, The Washington Post

Many houseplants are simple to propagate, offering a greener and cheaper way to add plants than ordering online. Photo / Sarah L. Voisin, The Washington Post

Sharing plant cuttings is a free and environmentally friendly way to grow your plant collection. You just have to know where to cut.

House plants have got something of a bad rap lately, with climate advocates citing the energy-intensive greenhouses they’re grown in, the harmful emissions

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle