How to get through the festive season if you struggle with alcohol or addiction

Christmas can be difficult if you're struggling to manage your drinking. Photo / Getty Images

It's the most wonderful time of the year - but for Kiwis struggling with alcohol addiction, Christmas can also be the most challenging one.

After everything 2021 has thrown at us, we may joke that we'll all need a few extra wines to get us through the holiday season.

But it's important to remember that Christmas can be even more difficult for those who already struggle with alcohol use.

The holidays are meant to be a relaxing time spent with family - but that often comes with added financial pressure, strain on relationships and disrupted daily routines.

All this can leave you reaching for a drink more often than you should - so how do you combat the pressure to have too much?

Drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre The Retreat NZ has shared five tips to help you get through the silly season.

Be honest with your loved ones and family

If you're worried about your drinking or drug use, let your relatives know ahead of time. Chances are they already know and will welcome your honesty - and it'll help remind them not to pressure you to have another glass after Christmas dinner.

Be open to listening

If you're around friends and family that you trust, be open to what they have to say. If they're concerned about your drinking, it's a sign that they care about you. And while there's plenty of unhelpful advice out there, communicating about the issue is a good place to start.

Say no if you need to

Saying yes to something when you know it's not going to end well can leave you feeling overwhelmed and resentful. Remember that it's perfectly okay to say "no" to another drink, and you don't have to explain why.

Be mindful of time spent with family

Just like it's important to know your limits when it comes to drinking, you should have boundaries in place when it comes to family.

We all have those family members who are going to criticise you for staying sober at Christmas or turning down someone's signature holiday cocktail.

The holiday season can bring out the worst in our family relationships, but turning to alcohol won't help mend matters. Instead, spend your time with loved ones you know will support and encourage you - and if that means spending Christmas with friends this year instead of family, so be it.

What to do if it all gets too much

If things get overwhelming and you feel the need to make changes to your drinking or drug use but aren't sure where to start, you can ring The Retreat NZ at 0800 267 237.