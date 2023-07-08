Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

How to Dad Jordan and Jody Watson’s meet-cute: ’I just love the giggly-ness’

5 mins to read
How to Dad Jordan Watson and his wife Jody on their wedding day.

How to Dad Jordan Watson and his wife Jody on their wedding day.

Jordan Watson, best known for his How to Dad YouTube videos, is co-host of The Parenting Hangover podcast with ZM’s Clint Roberts. The Bay of Plenty-based father-of-three is also the current world record holder for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle