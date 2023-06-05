Princess Eugenie's newborn baby knocks Prince Edward down the line of succession to British throne. Photos / Getty Images and Instagram

Princess Eugenie's newborn baby knocks Prince Edward down the line of succession to British throne. Photos / Getty Images and Instagram

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their second child, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on May 30 - and the birth of their second son means a big switch up to the line of succession.

The new addition to the royal family means the King’s brother, Prince Edward, will be bumped down to 14th in line to the throne.

Celebrating the birth of her second child, Eugenie posted two sweet pictures of her newborn on Instagram.

She wrote: “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald.”

Eugenie also posted a picture of her doting eldest son, August, lovingly touching his brother’s head. “Augie is loving being a big brother already,” she shared.

Ernest will be 13th in line to the throne, moving the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward down to 14th place.

The new addition to the royal family is below his brother August Philip Hawke Brooksbank who is 12th in line.

Eugenie and Jack’s firstborn baby had originally been 11th in line to the throne when he was born in February 2021. However, the royal was bumped down the list by Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet, who took seventh spot in the succession line.

Ernest also marks the 13th great-grandchild of the late Queen - and is the first baby to be born since she passed away last year.

Eugenie’s sons will not receive a title or HRH status as they are not grandchildren of the current monarch King Charles.

Princess Eugenie shared a picture of her son August kissing her pregnancy bump. Photo / Instagram / Princess Eugenie

Eugenie, who attended the Coronation on May 6 while heavily pregnant, revealed she was expecting her second child in January, both on Instagram and in an official announcement from Buckingham Palace.

The palace shared: “Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer.

“The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.”



